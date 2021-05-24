MARAD Designates Mid Atlantic Maritime Academy as Center of Excellence

NORFOLK, Va., May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Yesterday, the U.S. Department of Transportation's Maritime Administration (MARAD) announced the designation of Mid Atlantic Maritime Academy ("MAMA") as one of 27 Centers of Excellence for Domestic Maritime Workforce Training and Education (CoE). The CoE designation recognizes community colleges and training institutions that prepare students for careers in our nation's maritime industry. These academic institutions are in 16 states and one U.S. territory.

"When the United States has as its foundation a strong Merchant Marine service, all components of the economy and national defense benefit greatly" said Capt. Ed Nanartowich, MAMA's president who received the award on behalf of the company. "MAMA brings great credit to Virginia as a significant contributor toward enhanced maritime training and enabling Virginians to work in a dynamic and growing industry aboard ship and boats locally and upon oceans."

U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg pointed out that "Our collaboration with these institutions represents an important expansion of MARAD's role in supporting maritime education and will help form pathways to good-paying American jobs in our nation's maritime industry."

MARAD will now embark on working with the Mid Atlantic Maritime Academy and the other designees to enter into cooperative agreements to help advance recruitment of students and faculty, enhance facilities, award student credit for military service, and potentially receive assistance in the form of surplus equipment or temporary use of MARAD vessels.

Authorized under the National Defense Authorization Act of 2018, the CoE program is designed to assist the maritime industry in gaining and sustaining a well-trained labor force while enhancing diversity and inclusion in the industry.

"The CoE designations recognize the high standard of maritime education and training provided by the designated community and technical colleges and maritime training centers. These institutions play vital roles in our nation's maritime industry by providing the training and skills students need to begin and advance careers afloat and ashore," said Acting Maritime Administrator Lucinda Lessley.

Information regarding the training opportunities for mariners and prospective mariners can be found on the Mid Atlantic Maritime Academy website www.mamatrains.com.

