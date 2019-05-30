Marathon Asset Management Closes New Aviation Fund

NEW YORK, May 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Marathon Asset Management ("Marathon"), one of the leading global credit investment managers, today announced the closure of its first fund solely dedicated to aviation leasing, the Marathon Aviation Fund ("MAF" or "the fund"). The new strategy, which was oversubscribed, will focus on leasing the most in-demand early- to mid-life aircraft, and providing investors with returns that have low correlation to other asset classes.

"Continuous rapid growth in global passenger air travel that is outpacing airlines' order capabilities, along with the aging of global fleets and airlines' increasing preference for leasing new, fuel-efficient planes, is creating a compelling opportunity in the aircraft leasing sector," said Andrew Springer, Partner and Head of Structured Credit at Marathon Asset Management. "We believe our strategy of buying commercial aircraft with triple-net leases and financing from leading partners will provide a highly attractive alternative to traditional fixed income investments."

Andrew Rabinowitz, President, Chief Operating Officer and President of Marathon Asset Management added: "Since 2005, we have had a solid track record of delivering strong returns in aircraft leasing and given this experience and Marathon's sourcing capabilities and active pipeline we were well positioned to successfully launch our dedicated aircraft fund. Building on our track record in this sector, our strategy is designed to deliver attractive, uncorrelated cash flow-driven returns by focusing on aircraft that are in high-demand and critical to our lessees' businesses."

Marathon's experienced and dedicated aviation team is comprised of seven professionals, four aircraft leasing investment professionals, two high-yield airline credit investment professionals and internal legal counsel. Coupling this robust internal team with Marathon's established industry footprint and market expertise, positions MAF to source attractive investments, underwrite them in a way that mitigates risks to the fund and its investors, and effectively manage its portfolio to build and protect value.

About Marathon

Marathon Asset Management, L.P. is a New York-based global investment advisor with approximately $16.5 billion of capital under management. The firm was found in 1998 by Louis Hanover and Bruce Richards and employs more than 165 professionals. Its corporate headquarters are located in New York City and it has international offices in London and Singapore. Marathon is a Registered Investment Adviser with the Securities and Exchange Commission. For more information, please visit the company's web site at www.marathonfund.com .

