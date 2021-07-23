Marathon Health Opens First Network Location in Las Vegas

WINOOSKI, Vt. and INDIANAPOLIS, July 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Marathon Health, the leader of onsite, network, and virtual health centers for employers of all sizes, today announced its expansion in Las Vegas, Nevada with the opening of its newest Network offering. This is the fourth Marathon Health clinic in Las Vegas and the first Network facility serving multiple employers. And like all Marathon Health Network health centers, this facility will focus on providing exceptional, personalized care for employees and their families while reducing the overall cost of healthcare for employers.

"Marathon Health offers a different path from traditional healthcare that delivers better patient and employer results," said Jeff Wells MD, CEO and Co-founder of Marathon Health. "On average, Marathon Health patients save their employers $2,000 annually and report better management of chronic conditions and their overall health. The impact on businesses and patients is significant, and we are looking forward to creating that kind of change for Las Vegas."

Marathon Health delivers an independent primary care model that gives providers extra time to build relationships with their patients and remains free of any hospital or health system partnerships. This unique model includes multi-channel access to care – virtual or in person – which is critical to meeting patients' needs. Marathon Health's data-driven approach also gives employers comprehensive reporting and analytics to demonstrate the value of improvements and overall cost of care.

To date, Marathon Health has saved its clients more than $1 billion in healthcare costs. With more than 200 onsite and Network health centers across more than 42 states, Marathon Health is on a mission to be the most trusted healthcare solution for employer organizations nationwide.

About Marathon Health

Marathon Health is lighting the way to better health, for everyone. We partner with employers around the United States to provide a modern approach to healthcare that truly meets employees' needs while saving money. We do this through a combination of onsite, Network solutions that integrate the best practices of advanced primary care, analysis, and assessment, coaching and advocacy, behavioral health, occupational health, physical therapy, and chronic condition management. Marathon Health was named Best in KLAS 2021 for its excellence in Worksite Health Services. For more information, please visit www.marathon-health.com.

