Marathon Health Ranked #1 Worksite Health Services Provider

WINOOSKI, Vt. and INDIANAPOLIS, Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Marathon Health, a leader in delivering best-in-class onsite, network, and virtual primary care solutions today announced its selection as 2021 Best in KLAS in the worksite health services category. For employers of all sizes who struggle with how to contain the ever-rising cost of providing healthcare for their employees, Marathon Health is a proven solution that delivers cost savings and better health outcomes. To arrive at the rankings, KLAS validated customer experiences with over 100 employers.

"Each year, thousands of healthcare professionals across the globe take the time to share their voice with KLAS. These conversations are a constant reminder to me of how necessary accurate, honest, and impartial reporting is in the healthcare industry," said Adam Gale, CEO KLAS Research. "Vendors who win the title of "Best in KLAS" should celebrate and remember that providers, payers, and employers now accept only the best from their products and services. The Best in KLAS award serves as a signal to provider, payer, and employer organizations that they should expect excellence from the winning vendors."

This award marks the second year in a row that Marathon Health has been named Best in KLAS Worksite Health Services provider. And it is the only vendor in this space to achieve the award two consecutive years.

"Our designation as Best in KLAS for Worksite Health Services is a reflection of our clients' commitment to providing the highest quality care for their employees and families," said Jeff Wells, CEO of Marathon Health. "In a year when the pandemic challenged employers on so many levels, we are proud of the continued partnerships that helped all of us move forward together. As trusted medical advisors and direct primary care service providers, we are grateful to our clients and the patients we have the honor to serve."

One surveyed client commented, "Marathon Health is the best in the industry at what they do. I would undoubtedly recommend them to others. The vendor is a joy to deal with. They are flexible, responsive, and knowledgeable. Marathon Health is a great organization." Director, Dec 2020

At the foundation, Marathon Health provides relationship-based primary care that allows time in the schedule for providers to truly know and understand the health of their patients. Marathon offers increased access to care with convenient locations for in person care as well as virtual options for sick care, behavioral health, physical therapy, and health coaching. Supported by the Ignite Technology Ecosystem for population health management, this platform provides actionable insights for patients and deep visibility into overall performance for employer clients.

"Marathon Health consistently exceeded our expectations. They responded immediately to any issues or questions that came up, even things that weren't in their wheelhouse. The vendor goes out of their way to help us find resources if they can't provide them. The vendor has great responsiveness, customer service, and engagement. Everybody loves Marathon Health." Director, Dec 2020

About Marathon Health

Marathon Health is lighting the way to better health, for everyone. We partner with employers around the United States to provide a modern approach to healthcare that truly meets employees' needs while saving money. We do this through a combination of onsite, near site and network solutions that integrate the best practices of advanced primary care, analysis and assessment, coaching and advocacy, behavioral health, occupational health, physical therapy, and chronic condition management. Marathon Health was named Best in KLAS 2021 for its excellence in Worksite Health Services. For more information, please visit www.marathon-health.com.

About KLAS

Driven by a mission to improve the world's healthcare, KLAS is a healthcare-focused research firm whose data helps provider, payer, and employer organizations make informed software and services decisions. Powered by insights and experiences discovered in the 25,000+ interviews that KLAS conducts with these organizations each year, KLAS' work creates transparency in the healthcare market and acts as a catalyst for software vendors and services firms to improve their offerings.

Media Contact:

Tracey Moran

Marathon Health

[email protected]

802-233-7577

SOURCE Marathon Health

Related Links

http://www.marathon-health.com

