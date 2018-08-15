Marathon Kids Announces 2018 National Grant To Establish Run Clubs For Kids Across America

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Marathon Kids, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that shows kids through running that they can achieve more than they ever thought possible and puts them on the path to healthier lives, today announced the official opening of their Marathon Kids national grant for the 2018-2019 school year. Marathon Kids is funded primarily by corporate and private sponsors to help communities all over the United States create running clubs for kids.

In the previous school year, the Marathon Kids National Grant:

Provided $1,057,000 of funding to 568 run clubs

of funding to 568 run clubs Helped 86,046 kids get running (89% of total runners)

Awarded grants to recipients across 44 states, prioritizing schools and communities of high-need to receive grants

More than 93% of recipients have a large percentage of students enrolled in the free and reduced lunch program. 40% of recipients are brand new to the Marathon Kids program, receiving vital funding to help them jump-start the program for the first time.

Grant recipients will receive awards to register participants for the Marathon Kids program at no cost. Schools kick off their run club season at the start of the school year, and students work toward their first marathon milestone (26.2 miles). They then strive to complete their 2nd, 3rd, and 4th marathon milestones before the season's end.

"Our goal is to get kids moving and show them the joys and benefits of being active for life," said Marathon Kids CEO Cami Hawkins. "We want to fund as many clubs as possible and we are diligently working to grow our donation base and engage more sponsors."

For more information on the grant and to register to apply: https://marathonkids.org/grants

The grant portal will close on September 14, 2018.

ABOUT MARATHON KIDS

Marathon Kids mission is to show kids that through running, they can achieve more than they ever thought possible, and put them on the path to healthier lives. The organization empowers teachers, parents, and coaches to start a Marathon Kids running club in their home, school, out-of-school time organization or camp.

Kids in the program work at their own pace to run, or walk, the equivalent mileage of up to four marathons, and Marathon Kids provides the training, rewards, tools and resources to keep them moving. Marathon Kids works for any kid, at any fitness level.

Kids set their goals and track their progress on a journey to complete four marathons, or 104.8 miles, over the course of the running club season. They run (or walk) a lap at a time, at a day at a time, and before they know it they've gone farther than they ever dreamed. Kids enrolled in the program have a network of dedicated adults showing them how it's done, and most importantly, a motivated and inspiring coach supporting them every step of the way.

Corporate partners and supporters include Nike, HEB, St. David's Foundation, the Michael and Susan Dell Foundation, LA Dodgers Foundation, Active Schools,Target, Tejas Trails, and Athletes for Hope.

More information is available at marathonkids.org.

SOURCE Marathon Kids

Related Links

http://marathonkids.org

