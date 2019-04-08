Marathon Oil Schedules First Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Apr 08, 2019, 16:30 ET
HOUSTON, April 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE: MRO) announced today it plans to issue its first quarter 2019 earnings news release on Wednesday, May 1, after the close of U.S. financial markets.
The Company will conduct a conference call, which will be webcast live, on Thursday, May 2, at 9 a.m. ET. The call will include forward-looking information.
All of the above information, including earnings releases and other investor-related material, can be accessed by visiting Marathon Oil's website at https://www.MarathonOil.com.
