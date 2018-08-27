Marathon Oil Schedules Third Quarter 2018 Earnings Release and Conference Call

HOUSTON, Sept. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE :MRO ) announced today it plans to issue its third quarter 2018 earnings news release on Wednesday, Nov. 7, after the close of U.S. financial markets.

The Company will conduct a conference call, which will be webcast live, on Thursday, Nov. 8, at 9 a.m. ET. The call will include forward-looking information.

All of the above information, including earnings releases and other investor-related material, can be accessed by visiting Marathon Oil's website at https://www.MarathonOil.com.

Media Relations Contact:
Lee Warren: 713-296-4103

Investor Relations Contacts:
Guy Baber: 713-296-1892
John Reid: 713-296-4380

SOURCE Marathon Oil Corporation

