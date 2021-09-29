Marathon Oil Schedules Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Marathon Oil Corporation
Sep 29, 2021, 16:30 ET
HOUSTON, Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE: MRO) announced today it plans to issue its third quarter 2021 earnings news release on Wednesday, November 3, after the close of U.S. financial markets.
The company will conduct a conference call, which will be webcast live, on Thursday, November 4, at 9 a.m. ET. The call will include forward-looking information.
All of the above information, including earnings releases and other investor-related material, can be accessed by visiting Marathon Oil's website at https://www.marathonoil.com.
Media Relations Contact:
Stephanie Gentry: 832-206-3746
Investor Relations Contacts:
Guy Baber: 713-296-1892
John Reid: 713-296-4380
