Marathon Oil to Hold Virtual-Only 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders

HOUSTON, April 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) announced today that its Board of Directors approved changing its 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders to a virtual-only, audio-only meeting. The previously announced physical in-person gathering has been cancelled. The new format is intended only for this year and is being done to support the well-being of the Company's employees, stockholders and other associates, as well as the related protocols that have been or may be imposed by federal, state and local governments in response to continued public health concerns related to the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) pandemic.

The Annual Meeting will be held on the same date and time as previously announced, Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Central Time. Stockholders of record as of the close of business on March 31, 2020, the record date, are entitled to participate in the Annual Meeting, submit questions, vote their shares and view the list of stockholders entitled to vote at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/MRO2020, after entering the 16-digit control number found on the proxy card, voting instruction form or notice previously received. This website will contain instructions for participation in the virtual Annual Meeting, and technical assistance will be available during registration and during the Annual Meeting. Individuals who do not have a control number may attend the Annual Meeting as a guest.

Marathon Oil encourages stockholders to read the proxy materials previously distributed and urges them to vote in advance of the Annual Meeting at www.proxyvote.com, or by one of the other methods described in the proxy materials. The proxy card and voting instruction form included with the proxy materials will not be updated to reflect the change from an in-person meeting to a virtual-only meeting and may continue to be used to vote shares in connection with the Annual Meeting. If a stockholder has already voted, no additional action is required.

For additional information regarding accessing and participating in the Annual Meeting, please refer to the Company's supplemental proxy materials filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 29, 2020.

Forward-looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. All statements, other than statements of historical fact. Words such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "guidance," "intend," "may," "outlook," "plan," "project," "seek," "should," "target," "will," "would," or similar words may be used to identify forward-looking statements; however, the absence of these words does not mean that the statements are not forward-looking. While the Company believes its assumptions concerning future events are reasonable, a number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected, including, but not limited to: conditions in the oil and gas industry, including supply/demand levels for crude oil and condensate, NGLs and natural gas and the resulting impact on price; changes in political or economic conditions in the U.S. and Equatorial Guinea; liability resulting from litigation; non-performance by third parties of contractual obligations; unforeseen hazards such as weather conditions, a health pandemic (including COVID-19), acts of war or terrorist acts and the government or military response thereto; cyber-attacks; changes in safety, health, environmental, tax and other regulations, requirements or initiatives, including initiatives addressing the impact of global climate change, air emissions, or water management; other geological, operating and economic considerations; and the risk factors, forward-looking statements and challenges and uncertainties described in the Company's 2019 Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other public filings and press releases, available at www.marathonoil.com. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Media Relations Contacts:

Lee Warren: 713-296-4103

Stephanie Gentry: 713-296-3307

Investor Relations Contacts:

Guy Baber: 713-296-1892

John Reid: 713-296-4380

SOURCE Marathon Oil Corporation

