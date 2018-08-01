Marathon Oil to Participate in Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference
HOUSTON, Aug. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE : MRO ) announced today that Lee Tillman, Marathon Oil president and CEO, will present at the Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference in New York on Wednesday, Sept. 5 at 10:25 a.m. ET.
A live webcast of the remarks as well as the accompanying slides will be accessible via Marathon Oil's website at www.marathonoil.com/investors. The presentation will include forward-looking information.
