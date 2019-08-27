Marathon Oil to Participate in Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference

HOUSTON, Aug. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE: MRO) announced today that Lee Tillman, Chairman, President and CEO, will present at the Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference in New York on Wednesday, Sept. 4 at 7:45 a.m. ET.

A live webcast of the remarks as well as the accompanying slides will be accessible via Marathon Oil's website at www.MarathonOil.com/Investors. The presentation will include forward-looking information.

For more information on Marathon Oil, please visit the Company's website at https://www.MarathonOil.com.

Media Relations Contact:

Katie Altshuler: 405-365-8948

Investor Relations Contacts:

Guy Baber: 713-296-1892

John Reid: 713-296-4380

SOURCE Marathon Oil Corporation

Related Links

https://www.marathonoil.com

