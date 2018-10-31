Marathon Petroleum Corp. Reports Third Quarter 2018 Results

FINDLAY, Ohio, Nov. 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

  • Reported third quarter earnings of $737 million, or $1.62 per diluted share
  • Refining and Marketing segment income from operations of $666 million as strong market fundamentals supported high utilization
  • Midstream segment income from operations of $679 million, achieved significant growth with higher volumes and multiple new assets coming online
  • Generated $1.2 billion in cash from operations during the quarter and returned $607 million to shareholders
  • Closed Andeavor acquisition on October 1st with integration underway

Marathon Petroleum Corp. (NYSE: MPC) today reported 2018 third quarter earnings of $737 million, or $1.62 per diluted share. Third quarter 2018 earnings included pre-tax charges of $49 million related to pension settlement and transaction costs, or approximately $0.08 per diluted share. This compares with $903 million, or $1.77 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2017.

"On October 1, we closed on our strategic combination with Andeavor after a vote that demonstrated overwhelming support by both sets of shareholders. We are now the leading, integrated, downstream energy company in the U.S.," said Gary R. Heminger, chairman and chief executive officer. "As we look forward, we see extraordinary potential across our nationwide platform including over $1 billion of annual run-rate synergies within the first three years."

"This was another impressive quarter," Heminger continued. "Our team's strong execution drove over $1.2 billion of cash from operations, allowing us to return $607 million to shareholders, contributing to the $3.2 billion of capital returned so far in 2018. The market environment appears favorable and our integrated business model enables us to capture opportunities including wider crude differentials and the changing dynamics of low-sulfur fuel requirements which we expect to begin to see in the second half of 2019."

Segment Results

MPC's income from operations was $1.40 billion in the third quarter of 2018, compared with $1.58 billion in the third quarter of 2017, driven by strong contributions from the Midstream segment, offset by lower segment income from operations in the Refining and Marketing (R&M) and Speedway segments.

Three Months Ended
 September 30

(In millions)

2018

2017

Income from Operations by Segment

Refining & Marketing

$

666

$

1,097

Speedway

161

208

Midstream

679

355

Items not allocated to segments

(103)

(83)

        Income from operations(a)

$

1,403

$

1,577

(a)     We adopted Accounting Standards Update 2017-07, Retirement Benefits Presentation of Pension and Postretirement Cost, as 
         of Jan. 1, 2018, and applied the standard retrospectively. As a result, we reclassified prior period amounts from selling, general 
         and administrative expenses to net interest and other financial costs to conform to current period presentation.

Refining & Marketing

R&M segment income from operations was $666 million, compared with $1.1 billion in the third quarter of 2017. The year-over-year decrease in R&M segment results was primarily driven by lower Midwest and Gulf Coast crack spreads, partially offset by wider WCS- and WTI- based crude differentials. In addition, R&M segment income was $230 million lower resulting from the February 1, 2018 dropdown transaction. Prior period R&M segment results do not reflect the impact of the dropdown.

Refinery utilization was 97 percent during the quarter. The U.S. Gulf Coast and Chicago LLS blended 6-3-2-1 crack spread on an ex-RIN basis was $8.03 per barrel in the third quarter of 2018 as compared to $8.68 per barrel in the third quarter of 2017. These crack spreads are net of RIN crack adjustments of $1.73 and $4.00 per barrel for the third quarter of 2018 and 2017, respectively.

Midstream

Midstream segment income from operations, which largely reflects MPLX LP (NYSE: MPLX), was $679 million in the quarter, compared with $355 million in the third quarter of 2017. The results include $230 million from the February 1, 2018 drop of refining logistics and fuels distribution services to MPLX. Prior period Midstream segment results do not reflect the impact of these businesses. The incremental $94 million increase in third quarter Midstream segment results were driven by strong pipeline throughput volumes as well as record gathered, processed and fractionated volumes.

During the quarter, MPLX announced several new projects. First, the company plans to participate in a new 600-mile crude pipeline running from the Permian Basin to the Texas Gulf Coast region. Second, the company also plans to jointly develop the Whistler Pipeline, a 2.0 billion cubic feet per day (bcf/d) pipeline designed to deliver natural gas to the Agua Dulce market hub. Lastly, the company announced the acquisition of a Gulf Coast export terminal in Mt. Airy, Louisiana with 4 million barrels of third-party leased storage capacity and a 120 thousand barrel-per-day (mbpd) dock.

Additionally in October, MPLX announced with Crimson Midstream, LLC the commencement of an open season on the proposed 600 mbpd Swordfish Pipeline from St. James, Louisiana, and Raceland, Louisiana, to the Louisiana Offshore Oil Port LLC (LOOP) terminal facility in Clovelly, Louisiana.

Speedway

Speedway segment income from operations was $161 million in the quarter, compared with $208 million in the third quarter of 2017. The year-over-year decrease in segment results was primarily related to higher operating expenses and lower light product margins. Speedway's gasoline and distillate margin decreased to 16.51 cents per gallon in the third quarter of 2018 compared with 17.72 cents per gallon in the third quarter of 2017 primarily due to the effects of rising crude oil prices.

For the quarter, same-store merchandise sales increased by 4.9 percent and same-store gasoline sales volume decreased by 1.2 percent year-over-year. Expenses increased $28 million, primarily due to higher labor and benefits costs. Depreciation was $8 million higher, primarily due to increased investment in the business.

MPC has begun the process of converting the Andeavor company-owned-and-operated stores to the Speedway brand. Since the closing of the transaction on October 1st, roughly 90 sites in the St. Paul and Minneapolis markets have been converted and the company expects to complete approximately 200 sites in total by the end of 2018.

Items Not Allocated to Segments

Items not allocated to segments totaled $103 million of expenses in the third quarter of 2018, compared with $83 million in the third quarter of 2017. The increase was due to transaction costs related to the combination with Andeavor and increased employee benefit costs.

Strong Financial Position and Liquidity

On September 30, 2018, the company had $5.0 billion of cash and cash equivalents, including the approximately $3.5 billion necessary to close the Andeavor transaction on October 1, 2018; $2.5 billion available under a revolving credit agreement and full availability under its $750 million trade receivables securitization facility.

During the quarter, MPC returned $607 million to MPC shareholders, including $400 million in share repurchases. MPC remains committed to its disciplined capital strategy and returning capital beyond the needs of the business in a manner consistent with maintaining the company's current investment-grade credit profile.

MPC Revolving Credit Agreements

On August 28, 2018, in connection with the Andeavor transaction, MPC entered into agreements with a syndicate of lenders to replace MPC's previous credit facilities. The facilities, which became effective October 1, 2018, provide for a $5 billion five-year revolving credit agreement that expires in 2023 and a $1.0 billion 364-day revolving credit agreement that expires in 2019.

The financial covenants and the interest rate terms contained in the new credit agreements are substantially the same as those contained in the previous bank revolving credit facilities.

MPC Senior Notes

As a result of the completion of the Andeavor transaction, MPC assumed an aggregate principal amount of $3.375 billion senior notes issued by Andeavor. On October 2, 2018, approximately $2.905 billion aggregate principal amount of Andeavor's outstanding senior notes were part of an exchange offer and consent solicitation undertaken by MPC and Andeavor, where unsecured notes were exchanged for new unsecured senior notes issued by MPC having the same maturity and interest rates as the Andeavor senior notes and cash.

Other Strategic Updates

In October, MPC began evaluating the financial business plans of Andeavor Logistics LP (NYSE: ANDX), with the intent to move toward financial policies more consistent with its approach towards MPLX. This approach includes meaningfully higher distribution coverage, leverage levels at or below 4.0x EBITDA, no planned public equity issuances, and independent sustainability with limited parent support.

MPC plans to engage advisors and begin the process of assessing all options for the two MLPs, which could include MPLX acquiring ANDX and ANDX acquiring MPLX.

Conference Call

At 9 a.m. EDT today, MPC will hold a conference call and webcast to discuss the reported results and provide an update on company operations. Interested parties may listen by visiting MPC's website at http://www.marathonpetroleum.com and clicking on the "2018 Third Quarter Financial Results" link. A replay of the webcast will be available on the company's website for two weeks. Financial information, including the earnings release and other investor-related material, will also be available online prior to the conference call and webcast at http://ir.marathonpetroleum.com.

2018 Investor Day

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, MPLX LP, and Andeavor Logistics LP will host their 2018 Investor Day at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel in New York City on December 4, 2018 at 8:30 a.m. EST. Reservations are required to attend. Interested parties can request an invitation by contacting the Investor Relations department via email at investorrelations@marathonpetroleum.com. The presentation will also be webcast live at http://marathonpetroleum.com, http://mplx.com, and http://andeavorlogistics.com.

About Marathon Petroleum Corporation

Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: MPC) is a leading, integrated, downstream energy company headquartered in Findlay, Ohio. The company operates the nation's largest refining system with over 3.0 million barrels per day of crude oil capacity across sixteen refineries. MPC's marketing system includes approximately 7,800 branded locations across the United States, including approximately 5,600 Marathon brand retail outlets. Speedway LLC, an MPC subsidiary, owns and operates approximately 3,900 retail convenience stores across the United States. MPC also owns the general partner and majority limited partner interests in two midstream companies, MPLX LP (NYSE: MPLX) and Andeavor Logistics LP (NYSE: ANDX), which own and operate gathering, processing, and fractionation assets, as well as crude oil and light product transportation and logistics infrastructure.

Investor Relations Contact:
Kristina Kazarian (419) 421-2071

Media Contact:
Chuck Rice (419) 421-2521

References to Earnings
References to earnings mean net income attributable to MPC from the statements of income. Unless otherwise indicated, references to earnings and earnings per share are MPC's share after excluding amounts attributable to noncontrolling interests.

Forward-looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws regarding Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC). These forward-looking statements relate to, among other things, the acquisition of Andeavor and include expectations, estimates and projections concerning the business and operations, strategic initiatives and value creation plans of MPC. In accordance with "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, these statements are accompanied by cautionary language identifying important factors, though not necessarily all such factors, that could cause future outcomes to differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. You can identify forward-looking statements by words such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "design," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "goal," "guidance," "imply," "intend," "may," "objective," "opportunity," "outlook," "plan," "position," "potential," "predict," "project," "prospective," "pursue," "seek," "should," "strategy," "target," "would," "will" or other similar expressions that convey the uncertainty of future events or outcomes. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond the company's control and are difficult to predict. Factors that could cause MPC's actual results to differ materially from those implied in the forward-looking statements include: the risk that the cost savings and any other synergies from the Andeavor transaction may not be fully realized or may take longer to realize than expected; disruption from the Andeavor transaction making it more difficult to maintain relationships with customers, employees or suppliers; risks relating to any unforeseen liabilities of Andeavor; future levels of revenues, refining and marketing margins, operating costs, retail gasoline and distillate margins, merchandise margins, income from operations, net income or earnings per share; the regional, national and worldwide availability and pricing of refined products, crude oil, natural gas, NGLs and other feedstocks; consumer demand for refined products; our ability to manage disruptions in credit markets or changes to our credit rating; future levels of capital, environmental or maintenance expenditures, general and administrative and other expenses; the success or timing of completion of ongoing or anticipated capital or maintenance projects; the reliability of processing units and other equipment; business strategies, growth opportunities and expected investment; MPC's share repurchase authorizations, including the timing and amounts of any common stock repurchases; the adequacy of our capital resources and liquidity, including but not limited to, availability of sufficient cash flow to execute our business plan and to effect any share repurchases, including within the expected timeframe; the effect of restructuring or reorganization of business components; the potential effects of judicial or other proceedings on our business, financial condition, results of operations and cash flows; continued or further volatility in and/or degradation of general economic, market, industry or business conditions; compliance with federal and state environmental, economic, health and safety, energy and other policies and regulations, including the cost of compliance with the Renewable Fuel Standard, and/or enforcement actions initiated thereunder; the anticipated effects of actions of third parties such as competitors, activist investors or federal, foreign, state or local regulatory authorities or plaintiffs in litigation; the impact of adverse market conditions or other similar risks to those identified herein affecting MPLX or ANDX; and the factors set forth under the heading "Risk Factors" in MPC's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended Dec. 31, 2017, and in MPC's Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2018, filed with Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). We have based our forward-looking statements on our current expectations, estimates and projections about our industry. We caution that these statements are not guarantees of future performance and you should not rely unduly on them, as they involve risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that we cannot predict. In addition, we have based many of these forward-looking statements on assumptions about future events that may prove to be inaccurate. While our management considers these assumptions to be reasonable, they are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, regulatory and other risks, contingencies and uncertainties, most of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond our control. Accordingly, our actual results may differ materially from the future performance that we have expressed or forecast in our forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements except to the extent required by applicable law. Copies of MPC's Form 10-K and Forms 10-Q are available on the SEC website, MPC's website at http://ir.marathonpetroleum.com or by contacting MPC's Investor Relations office. Copies of MPLX's Form 10-K are available on the SEC website, MPLX's website at http://ir.mplx.com or by contacting MPLX's Investor Relations office. Copies of ANDX's Form 10-K are available on the SEC website, ANDX's website at http://ir.andeavorlogistics.com or by contacting ANDX's Investor Relations office.

Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended
 September 30

Nine Months Ended
 September 30

(In millions, except per-share data)

2018

2017

2018

2017

Revenues and other income:

    Sales and other operating revenues(a)

$

22,787

$

19,053

$

63,599

$

53,220

    Sales to related parties

201

157

572

458

    Income from equity method investments

96

84

262

224

    Net gain on disposal of assets

1

6

12

    Other income

47

92

122

219

        Total revenues and other income

23,132

19,386

64,561

54,133

Costs and expenses:

    Cost of revenues (excludes items below)(a)

20,457

16,617

57,344

47,664

    Purchases from related parties

149

148

428

420

    Depreciation and amortization

555

517

1,616

1,574

    Selling, general and administrative expenses(b)

445

411

1,271

1,286

    Other taxes

123

116

348

339

        Total costs and expenses

21,729

17,809

61,007

51,283

Income from operations(b)

1,403

1,577

3,554

2,850

    Net interest and other financial costs(b)

240

158

618

465

Income before income taxes

1,163

1,419

2,936

2,385

    Provision for income taxes

222

415

525

706

Net income

941

1,004

2,411

1,679

Less net income attributable to:

Redeemable noncontrolling interest

19

16

55

49

Noncontrolling interests

185

85

527

214

Net income attributable to MPC

$

737

$

903

$

1,829

$

1,416

Per-share data

Basic:

    Net income attributable to MPC per share

$

1.63

$

1.79

$

3.96

$

2.75

    Weighted average shares:

451

504

462

514

Diluted:

    Net income attributable to MPC per share

$

1.62

$

1.77

$

3.92

$

2.73

    Weighted average shares:

456

508

466

518

(a)     We adopted Accounting Standards Update 2014-09, Revenue - Revenue from contracts with customers, as of Jan. 1, 2018, 
         and elected to report certain taxes on a net basis. We applied the standard using the modified retrospective method and, 
         therefore, comparative information continues to reflect certain taxes on a gross basis.

(b)     We adopted Accounting Standards Update 2017-07, Retirement Benefits Presentation of Pension and Postretirement Cost, as 
         of Jan. 1, 2018, and applied the standard retrospectively. As a result, we reclassified prior period amounts from selling, general 
         and administrative expenses to net interest and other financial costs to conform to current period presentation.

Supplemental Statistics (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended
 September 30

Nine Months Ended
 September 30

(In millions)

2018

2017

2018

2017

Income from Operations by Segment

  Refining & Marketing(a)

$

666

$

1,097

$

1,558

$

1,589

  Speedway

161

208

415

581

  Midstream(a)

679

355

1,863

996

  Items not allocated to segments:

      Corporate and other unallocated items(b)(c)

(103)

(85)

(283)

(251)

      Litigation

(86)

      Impairments

2

1

21

Income from operations(b)

1,403

1,577

3,554

2,850

Net interest and other financial costs(b)

240

158

618

465

Income before income taxes

1,163

1,419

2,936

2,385

Provision for income taxes

222

415

525

706

Net income

941

1,004

2,411

1,679

Less net income attributable to:

Redeemable noncontrolling interest

19

16

55

49

Noncontrolling interests

185

85

527

214

Net income attributable to MPC

$

737

$

903

$

1,829

$

1,416

Capital Expenditures and Investments(d)

  Refining & Marketing

$

226

$

198

$

613

$

570

  Speedway

98

108

225

221

  Midstream

593

423

1,676

1,267

  Corporate and Other(e)

28

32

97

92

      Total

$

945

$

761

$

2,611

$

2,150

(a)     On Feb. 1, 2018, we contributed certain refining logistics assets and fuels distribution services to MPLX. The results of these 
         businesses are reported in the Midstream segment prospectively from Feb. 1, resulting in a net increase of $230 million and 
         $643 million to Midstream segment results and a net decrease to Refining & Marketing segment results of the same amounts 
         in the third quarter and first nine months of 2018, respectively. No effect was given to prior periods as these entities were not 
         considered businesses prior to Feb. 1, 2018.

(b)     We adopted Accounting Standards Update 2017-07, Retirement Benefits Presentation of Pension and Postretirement Cost, as 
         of Jan. 1, 2018, and applied the standard retrospectively. As a result, we reclassified prior period amounts from selling, general 
         and administrative expenses to net interest and other financial costs to conform to current period presentation.

(c)       Includes transaction-related costs from the Andeavor merger of $4 million and $14 million in the three and nine months ended 
         September 30, 2018, respectively.

(d)       Capital expenditures include changes in capital accruals and investments in affiliates, excluding acquisitions.

(e)       Includes capitalized interest of $21 million, $13 million, $55 million and $39 million, respectively.

Supplementary Statistics (Unaudited) (continued)

Three Months Ended
 September 30

Nine Months Ended
 September 30

2018

2017

2018

2017

MPC Consolidated Refined Product Sales Volumes
(thousands of barrels per day (mbpd))(a)

2,394

2,357

2,358

2,272

Refining & Marketing (R&M) Operating Statistics

R&M refined product sales volume (mbpd)(b)

2,382

2,357

2,346

2,263

Export sales volume (mbpd)(c)

280

331

289

291

R&M margin (dollars per barrel)(d)

$

14.25

$

14.14

$

13.48

$

12.42

Crude oil capacity utilization (percent)(e)

97.4

101.5

96.7

95.8

Refinery throughputs (mbpd):(f)

    Crude oil refined

1,833

1,845

1,819

1,741

    Other charge and blendstocks

199

172

173

176

        Total

2,032

2,017

1,992

1,917

Sour crude oil throughput (percent)

52

57

53

61

WTI-priced crude oil throughput (percent)

30

23

28

20

Refined product yields (mbpd):(f)

    Gasoline

942

939

942

910

    Distillates

676

673

659

627

    Propane

40

38

37

35

    Feedstocks and special products

313

298

294

285

    Heavy fuel oil

29

45

30

36

    Asphalt

73

67

68

64

        Total

2,073

2,060

2,030

1,957

Refinery direct operating costs ($/barrel):(g)

    Planned turnaround and major maintenance

$

1.77

$

1.20

$

1.64

$

1.69

    Depreciation and amortization

1.29

1.34

1.31

1.44

    Other manufacturing(h)

3.54

3.83

3.71

4.10

        Total

$

6.60

$

6.37

$

6.66

$

7.23

R&M Operating Statistics by Region - Gulf Coast

Refinery throughputs (mbpd):(i)

    Crude oil refined

1,150

1,123

1,121

1,041

    Other charge and blendstocks

204

217

187

219

        Total

1,354

1,340

1,308

1,260

Sour crude oil throughput (percent)

63

69

62

75

WTI-priced crude oil throughput (percent)

17

14

15

10

Refined product yields (mbpd):(i)

    Gasoline

567

538

557

525

    Distillates

442

438

421

393

    Propane

27

25

24

25

    Feedstocks and special products

314

326

301

310

    Heavy fuel oil

16

31

18

24

    Asphalt

22

19

21

17

        Total

1,388

1,377

1,342

1,294

Supplementary Statistics (Unaudited) (continued)

Three Months Ended
 September 30

Nine Months Ended
 September 30

2018

2017

2018

2017

Refinery direct operating costs ($/barrel):(g)

    Planned turnaround and major maintenance

$

0.64

$

0.90

$

1.30

$

1.86

    Depreciation and amortization

1.03

1.05

1.03

1.15

    Other manufacturing(h)

3.20

3.52

3.43

3.81

        Total

$

4.87

$

5.47

$

5.76

$

6.82

R&M Operating Statistics by Region - Midwest

Refinery throughputs (mbpd):(i)

    Crude oil refined

683

722

698

700

    Other charge and blendstocks

49

35

39

31

        Total

732

757

737

731

Sour crude oil throughput (percent)

34

38

37

41

WTI-priced crude oil throughput (percent)

52

38

49

34

Refined product yields (mbpd):(i)

    Gasoline

375

401

385

385

    Distillates

234

235

238

234

    Propane

13

14

13

11

    Feedstocks and special products

53

50

46

47

    Heavy fuel oil

13

15

12

13

    Asphalt

51

48

47

47

        Total

739

763

741

737

Refinery direct operating costs ($/barrel):(g)

    Planned turnaround and major maintenance

$

3.74

$

1.60

$

2.13

$

1.22

    Depreciation and amortization

1.68

1.72

1.70

1.80

    Other manufacturing(h)

3.89

3.96

3.96

4.19

        Total

$

9.31

$

7.28

$

7.79

$

7.21

Speedway Operating Statistics

Convenience stores at period-end

2,745

2,734

Gasoline and distillate sales (millions of gallons)

1,474

1,464

4,317

4,332

Gasoline and distillate margin (dollars per gallon)(j)

$

0.1651

$

0.1772

$

0.1620

$

0.1727

Merchandise sales (in millions)

$

1,339

$

1,295

$

3,753

$

3,693

Merchandise margin (in millions)

$

384

$

374

$

1,069

$

1,065

Merchandise margin percent

28.7

%

28.9

%

28.5

%

28.8

%

Same store gasoline sales volume (period over period)(k)

(1.2)

%

(3.1)

%

(1.8)

%

(1.6)

%

Same store merchandise sales (period over period)(k)(l)

4.9

%

0.3

%

3.4

%

1.5

%

Midstream Operating Statistics

Crude oil & refined product pipeline throughputs (mbpd)(m)

3,829

3,562

3,694

3,299

Terminal throughput (mbpd)

1,474

1,496

1,468

1,470

Gathering system throughput (million cubic feet per day)(n)

4,737

3,729

4,403

3,415

Natural gas processed (million cubic feet per day)(n)

7,171

6,581

6,874

6,336

C2 (ethane) + NGLs fractionated (mbpd)(n)

488

397

451

384

(a)     Total average daily volumes of refined product sales to wholesale, branded and retail customers.

(b)     Includes intersegment sales.

(c)       Represents fully loaded export cargoes for each time period. These sales volumes are included in the total sales volume 
         amounts.

(d)     Sales revenue less cost of refinery inputs and purchased products, divided by total refinery throughputs.

(e)     Based on calendar-day capacity, which is an annual average that includes down time for planned maintenance and other 
         normal operating activities.

(f)      Excludes inter-refinery volumes of 54 mbpd and 80 mbpd for the third quarter of 2018 and 2017, respectively and 53 mbpd and 
         74 mbpd for the nine months ended September 30, 2018, and 2017, respectively.

(g)     Per barrel of total refinery throughputs. Effective with the Feb. 1, 2018, dropdown, direct operating costs related to certain 
         refining logistics assets are now reported in the Midstream segment. Comparative information has not been adjusted.

(h)     Includes utilities, labor, routine maintenance and other operating costs.

(i)      Includes inter-refinery transfer volumes.

(j)      The price paid by consumers less the cost of refined products, including transportation, consumer excise taxes and bank card 
         processing fees, divided by gasoline and distillate sales volumes.

(k)       Same store comparison includes only locations owned at least 13 months.

(l)      Excludes cigarettes.

(m)    Includes common-carrier pipelines and private pipelines owned or operated by MPLX, excluding equity method investments.

(n)      Includes amounts related to unconsolidated equity method investments on a 100% basis.

Segment Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization (Segment EBITDA) (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended
 September 30

Nine Months Ended
 September 30

(In millions)

2018

2017

2018

2017

Segment EBITDA(a)

  Refining & Marketing(b)

$

923

$

1,363

$

2,319

$

2,394

  Speedway

237

276

643

778

  Midstream(b)

884

524

2,440

1,524

    Total Segment EBITDA(a)

2,044

2,163

5,402

4,696

Total segment depreciation & amortization

(538)

(503)

(1,566)

(1,530)

Items not allocated to segments

(103)

(83)

(282)

(316)

Income from operations

1,403

1,577

3,554

2,850

Net interest and other financial costs

240

158

618

465

Income before income taxes

1,163

1,419

2,936

2,385

Income tax provision

222

415

525

706

Net income

941

1,004

2,411

1,679

Less net income attributable to:

Redeemable noncontrolling interest

19

16

55

49

Noncontrolling interests

185

85

527

214

Net income attributable to MPC

$

737

$

903

$

1,829

$

1,416

(a)        Segment EBITDA represents segment earnings before interest and financing costs, interest income, income taxes and 
          depreciation and amortization expense. Segment EBITDA is used by some investors and analysts to analyze and compare 
          companies on the basis of operating performance. Segment EBITDA should not be considered as an alternative to net income 
          attributable to MPC, income before income taxes, cash flows from operating activities or any other measure of financial 
          performance presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States. Segment EBITDA 
          may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other entities.

(b)        On Feb. 1, 2018, we contributed certain refining logistics assets and fuels distribution services to MPLX. The results of these 
          businesses are reported in the Midstream segment prospectively from Feb. 1, resulting in a net increase of $230 million and 
          $643 million to Midstream segment results and a net decrease to Refining & Marketing segment results of the same amounts 
          in the third quarter and first nine months of 2018, respectively. No effect was given to prior periods as these entities were not 
          considered businesses prior to Feb. 1, 2018.

Select Financial Data (Unaudited)

(In millions)

September 30
 2018

June 30
 2018

Cash and cash equivalents

$

4,992

$

4,999

MPLX debt

12,890

11,875

Total consolidated debt

18,449

17,267

Redeemable noncontrolling interest

1,003

1,003

Equity

19,031

18,818

Debt-to-total-capital ratio (percent)

48

47

Shares outstanding

451

456

Net cash provided by operations (quarter ended)

$

1,182

$

2,386

Three Months Ended
 September 30

Nine Months Ended
 September 30

2018

2017

2018

2017

Dividends paid per share

$

0.46

$

0.40

$

1.38

$

1.12

Reconciliation of Refining & Marketing Margin to Refining & Marketing Income from Operations

Three Months Ended
 September 30

Nine Months Ended
 September 30

(In millions)

2018

2017

2018

2017

Refining & Marketing income from operations

$

666

$

1,097

$

1,558

$

1,589

Plus:

Refinery direct operating costs(a)

992

933

2,912

3,029

Refinery depreciation and amortization

241

249

712

755

Other:

Operating expenses, net(a)(b)

748

328

2,101

1,075

Depreciation and amortization

16

17

49

50

Refining & Marketing margin(c)

$

2,663

$

2,624

$

7,332

$

6,498

(a)        Excludes depreciation and amortization.

(b)      Includes fees paid to MPLX for various midstream services. MPLX's results are reported in MPC's Midstream segment.

(c)        Refining & Marketing margin is defined as sales revenue less cost of refinery inputs and purchased products, excluding any 
          LCM inventory market adjustment. We believe this non-GAAP financial measure is useful to investors and analysts to assess 
          our ongoing financial performance because, when reconciled to its most comparable GAAP measure, it provides improved 
          comparability between periods through the exclusion of certain items that we believe are not indicative of our core operating 
          performance and that may obscure our underlying business results and trends. This measure should not be considered a 
          substitute for, or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP, and our calculations 
          thereof may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

Reconciliation of Speedway Total Margin to Speedway Income from Operations

Three Months Ended
 September 30

Nine Months Ended
 September 30

(in millions)

2018

2017

2018

2017

Speedway income from operations

$

161

$

208

$

415

$

581

Plus (Less):

Operating, selling, general and administrative expenses

418

390

1,203

1,133

Depreciation and amortization

76

68

228

197

Income from equity method investments

(18)

(20)

(51)

(54)

Net gain on disposal of assets

(1)

(2)

(1)

(12)

Other income

(2)

(3)

(5)

(9)

Speedway total margin

$

634

$

641

$

1,789

$

1,836

Speedway total margin:(a)

Gasoline and distillate margin

$

243

$

259

$

699

$

748

Merchandise margin

384

374

1,069

1,065

Other margin

7

8

21

23

Speedway total margin

$

634

$

641

$

1,789

$

1,836

(a)        Speedway gasoline and distillate margin is defined as the price paid by consumers less the cost of refined products, including 
          transportation, consumer excise taxes and bank card processing fees and excluding any LCM inventory market adjustment. 
          Speedway merchandise margin is defined as the price paid by consumers less the cost of merchandise. We believe these non-
          GAAP financial measures are useful to investors and analysts to assess our ongoing financial performance because, when 
          reconciled to the most comparable GAAP measures, they provide improved comparability between periods through the 
          exclusion of certain items that we believe are not indicative of our core operating performance and that may obscure our 
          underlying business results and trends. These measures should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, measures of 
          financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP, and our calculations thereof may not be comparable to similarly 
          titled measures reported by other companies.

