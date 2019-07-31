Marathon Petroleum Corp. welcomes settlement of litigation with the office of the Attorney General of the Commonwealth of Kentucky

FINDLAY, Ohio, July 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Marathon Petroleum Corporation welcomes the resolution of the long-standing litigation with the Office of the Attorney General of the Commonwealth of Kentucky. Marathon Petroleum Company and Speedway dispute the allegations made against them by the Attorney General's office and expressly deny any liability, wrongdoing or violation of the law. With this resolution, and the Attorney General's Office acknowledgment of no admission of liability or wrongdoing, we welcome putting our differences behind us.

Marathon Petroleum Company and Speedway are proud to serve Kentuckians, and have done so for over 20 years, providing more than 3,500 jobs across the state. As a past Kentucky Manufacturer of the Year, a NE Region Business Conservation Partner of the year, and a trusted partner with emergency responders, the safety of our employees and the local communities is our priority. That's why we've joined with the Attorney General in recommending the distribution of the settlement funds for the purpose of improving rural roads, navigable waterways, and/or emergency management to mitigate the impact of weather events.

About Marathon Petroleum Corporation

Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) is a leading, integrated, downstream energy company headquartered in Findlay, Ohio. The company operates the nation's largest refining system with more than 3 million barrels per day of crude oil capacity across 16 refineries. MPC's marketing system includes branded locations across the United States, including Marathon brand retail outlets. Speedway LLC, an MPC subsidiary, owns and operates retail convenience stores across the United States. MPC also owns the general partner and majority limited partner interest in MPLX LP, a midstream company which owns and operates gathering, processing, and fractionation assets, as well as crude oil and light product transportation and logistics infrastructure. More information is available at www.marathonpetroleum.com

