Maravai LifeSciences Hires Two Senior Executives for TriLink BioTechnologies

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TriLink BioTechnologies®, a Maravai LifeSciences company and a leader in the production of nucleic acids for research, diagnostics and therapeutics applications, announced today the addition of two key executives to its leadership team.

Ray Kaczmarek joins TriLink as senior vice president of GMP Operations. Kaczmarek, who has over 20 years of experience in pharmaceutical and biotechnology manufacturing and supply chain operations, most recently served as president of Nitto Avecia Pharma Services, a contract development and manufacturing organization supporting the pharmaceutical, biopharmaceutical and medical device industries. Previously Kaczmarek was vice president, commercial manufacturing & supply operations for Pacira BioSciences, a provider of non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions. Ray's background includes over 5 years of customer-centric contract development and manufacturing experience with extensive involvement in GMP operations managing programs that range from early phase I/II manufacturing to commercial launch and lifecycle management of commercial drug products.

Jeff Whitmore joins TriLink as vice president of commercial operations. In this role, Whitmore will lead all commercial operations and strategy for Trilink. Whitmore joins TriLink with over 20 years of experience in life science commercial leadership and general management. Whitmore most recently served as president and founder of United Biochannels, an international consulting group specializing in supporting life sciences companies in growth and market expansion phases. Earlier in his career, Whitmore held a variety of commercial leadership roles in life science companies including Singulex, Protein Simple, Alpha Innotech, Molecular Devices, Bio-Rad Laboratories, and Cargill.

Brian Neel, TriLink's chief operating officer commented, "We are thrilled that Ray and Jeff have decided to join our team. Their experience building and operating innovative life science businesses will be invaluable as we grow TriLink."

About TriLink BioTechnologies

Founded in 1996, TriLink BioTechnologies is a global leader in the synthesis of custom RNA, DNA, NTPs and oligonucleotides used throughout the genomics industry. TriLink's highly modified nucleic acid products are instrumental in the fields of gene and oligonucleotide therapy, gene editing and molecular diagnostics. The company is ISO 9001:2015 certified and operates multiple cGMP suites for manufacturing high-quality nucleic acids in a newly built 100,000 square foot facility in San Diego.

About Maravai LifeSciences

Maravai LifeSciences provides reagents and services to life science researchers and biotech partners that enable breakthrough discoveries and improvements in human health. Maravai's businesses focus on DNA and RNA synthesis, bioprocess impurity testing and research immunohistochemistry and immunofluorescence. Maravai is a portfolio company of GTCR, a leading private equity firm focused on investing in growth companies in healthcare, technology and information services and financial services.

