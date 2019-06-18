PRINCETON, Ky., June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Marc A. Wells, Esq. is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Top Leading Attorney for his work as owner and sole operator at Marc Wells Attorney At Law.

Marc Wells Attorney At Law is a firm specializing primarily in Criminal Defense, but with knowledge expanding beyond to Trusts, Wills & Estates, Real Estate Law, Family Law, Insurance Defense, and Personal Injury.



Marc A. Wells, Esquire has been practicing in the field of law for 45 years. In the earlier days of his career, he partnered with other attorneys to start Wells, Baker & Wetzel, founded in 1981. He later moved on to practicing as an individual under Marc Wells Attorney At Law. Holding top notch service in the highest esteem, Mr. Wells enjoys offering his clients a personable and compassionate experience. Ever driven by his work, he intends to continue learning and practicing law for the foreseeable future.



Mr. Wells attended the University of Kentucky where he graduated Cum Laude in 1975. He received his Juris Doctorates degree as well as a Bachelor's Degree in Business of Administration.



After graduating from the University of Kentucky, he was admitted to the Kentucky Bar Association. He is a current member of the National Trial Lawyers Association as well as a current member of the Kentucky Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers.



Mr. Wells has been twice awarded the designation of Top 10 Lawyers from the National Trial Lawyers Association for his work in the field of Criminal Defense Law. His extensive track record of achievements in the courtroom has landed Mr. Wells in newspapers more than 100 times.

