Marc A. Wells, Esq. is recognized by Continental Who's Who

PRINCETON, Ky., July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Marc A. Wells, Esq. is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Trusted Attorney in acknowledgement of his successes as the Owner and Sole operator of Marc Wells Attorney At Law.

Located at 209 West Main Street, Marc Wells Attorney At Law specializes primarily in criminal defense and offers legal expertise and services in areas related to trusts, wills and estates, real estate law, family law, insurance defense, and personal injury.

Marc A. Wells, Esq.

Leading an impressive career for more than for forty-six years, Mr. Wells has earned a laudable reputation for being erudite and skillful. In 1981, he partnered with other attorneys to establish Wells, Baker & Wetzel. Later on, he decided to practice individually at Marc Wells Attorney At Law.



As an acclaimed attorney offering sterling work, Mr. Wells offers clients a personable and compassionate experience. Driven by his work, he intends to continue learning and practicing law for the foreseeable future.

To prepare for his career, Mr. Wells attended the University of Kentucky, where he earned a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration. He remained at the University of Kentucky for higher education, receiving a Juris Doctorate. He was recognized for having an excellent academic record and graduated cum laude.

After graduating from the University of Kentucky, Mr. Wells was admitted to the Kentucky Bar Association. He is a current member of the National Trial Lawyers Association and the Kentucky Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers.

A man of many accomplishments, Mr. Wells has been twice awarded the designation of Top 10 Lawyers from the National Trial Lawyers Association on account of his work in the field of criminal defense law. His extensive track record of achievements in the courtroom has landed Mr. Wells in newspapers more than one hundred times.

