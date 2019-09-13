Marc Anthony and Henry Cardenas, co-Founders of The Maestro Cares Foundation, announce along with its partners and supporters the opening of 4 projects serving 1000+ orphaned and disadvantaged children in El Salvador, Guatemala and Colombia

Casa de Gozo in Santo Tomas, El Salvador is a home inaugurated Wednesday, September 4th for Fundación La Casa De Mi Padre which will be part of a bigger complex of homes for children. In this particular home for girls, they will receive basic needs, such as private schooling and enrichment programs. This project was possible thanks to the support of their partners Mr. Macario Armando Rosales Rosa and SISTEMA FEDECREDITO.

Escuelas Palo Verde in Jalapa, Guatemala officially opened its doors to the children and 4,500 families in the community on Thursday, September 5th. This projects consist of a pre-k, primary school and middle school, serving 700+ students with a clean and healthy facility to increase attendance rates. Computers, books and furniture was also donated to the schools and this would not have been possible if not for their amazing partner, Mr. Mario Lopez Estrada and Fundación Tigo.

Fundación Jeison Aristizabal-Asodisvalle in Cali, Colombia opened its doors to a new facility this past Friday, September 6th with an addition to its third floor, kitchen and rehab center to increase the quality of care for the institute's children who have cognitive and physical disabilities. With this new infrastructure, Fundaicón Jeison Aristizabal-Asodisvalle will be able to serve over a thousand children everyday. This project would not have been possible if not for the support of Latin icon Juan Luis - better known as Maluma, Luis and Manuela Londoño with their foundation, El Arte De Los Sueños and Fundación Tecnoglass ESWindows.

That same Friday, September 6th, Casita de Belen also in Cali, Colombia opened a new wing and recreation space to better serve the infants and children who live in partial abandonment, or physical or psychosocial danger. This new addition will also allow them to receive 80+ more babies and offer them a safe and loving space to live, learn and play. This project was possible thanks to the invaluable support of Mr. Eduardo Trujillo and Grupo Trusot and Fundación Tecnoglass ESWindows.

About Fundación La Casa de Mi Padre

The mission of Casa De Mi Padre is to model a healthy home environment and provide counseling, education, life plans and family support from a Christ centric approach, as well as giving hope of a better future for children and families in crisis in El Salvador. Children who are living in La Casa De Mi Padre have been referred by the Childhood and Adolescence Protection System and the Courts. They come from critical situations of abuse, neglect, abandonment and extreme poverty. The basis of the programs consists of: Family Life, Academic Development, Christ-centered Counseling, and Family Relations.

For more information visit: www.mfh-elsalvador.org

About Fundación Tigo

With over 25 years of leadership, Fundación Tigo, the social arm of Tigo Guatemala, operates in three areas of work: Education, Special Projects and Transparency. It is an organization committed to improving the quality of life index of Guatemalan communities; creating, developing and executing programs and digital solutions that cause a real impact in the country.

For more information on Fundación Tigo enter: www.fundaciontigo.org

About Fundación Jeison Aristizabal-Asodisvalle

Founded 19 years ago by Jeison Aristizabal to serve and provide opportunities for children and youth with disabilities in the Aguabalanca district in Cali. For their work, Jeison and the foundation have received different national and international awards, as well as support from different organizations worldwide. Today the Foundation serves more than 720 children with disabilities, providing services in special education, rehabilitation, food, transportation among other services, free of charge. The foundation is certified in ISO 9001 2015 Quality Processes, which support the work and service offered by the foundation to the community.

For more information on the foundation enter: www.fundacionjeisonaristizabal.org

About Casita de Belen

Casita de Belén is an institution that protects and supports children and families in the construction of life projects that allow them to integrate into society as dignified and responsible human beings.

The care provided is comprehensive, raising the best interest of the child, the strengthening of Human Rights, and defining the family as the fundamental group of society, where its members are active protagonists of their own lives.

In order to achieve these purposes, health, nutrition, psychosocial, pedagogical, recreational, cultural and sports activities are developed.

For more information on Casita de Belen enter: www.casitadebelen.co

About Fundación El Arte de los Sueños

Founded by Juan Luis Londoño Arias - Maluma and his family, trains young people in situations of vulnerability in art and based on urban genders. Through the areas of singing, dance, percussion, creative art and psychosocial attention, they seek to generate different life alternatives as well as tools to face the world and its challenges.

Currently, 170 young people are trained in the department of Antioquia, distributed in the municipalities of La Estrella, Bello, El Retiro, Santa Bárbara, Sopetrán and San Pedro de los Milagros. In addition to this, it supports the professional training of 7 young people who are part of the University Dreamers project, a program through which economic support (tuition, materials, food and transportation) is provided throughout the race to dreamers (the way they are called to the young people who are part of the Foundation) who have decided to take art as a career option, emphasizing in this way that art is the best tool to transform the world.

For more information about the foundation enter: www.elartedelossuenos.com

About Fundación Tecnoglass ESWindows

Fundación Tecnoglass ESWindows is a non-profit organization that was born in 2005 as an instrument of transformation and social progress. The Foundation works every day with the hope of changing lives and building dreams, supporting and managing social welfare projects and programs that aim to contribute to the development of communities.

Its vision is to be a reference for its commitment to the country through the promotion and improvement of the quality of life of its stakeholders.

In line with its objective, the foundation manages and supports educational, social intervention and infrastructure projects that positively transform the life of communities and contribute to the common good.

About Maestro Cares Foundation

Maestro Cares Foundation was founded in January 2012 by international pop icon Marc Anthony and businessman Henry Cárdenas to improve the quality of life of orphaned and disadvantaged children throughout Latin America and the United States. Maestro Cares Foundation works to achieve this mission by providing housing, educational programs and essential resources to support child growth and support. Our programs create the leaders of tomorrow by stimulating the confidence, enthusiasm and discipline necessary for these children to become workers, adults with social conscience and to have a positive impact on the world through their own contributions.

For more information on the Maestro Cares Foundation: www.maestrocares.org

