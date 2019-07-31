Marc Bell Capital Announces Anu Bhardwaj as Entrepreneur-in-Residence & Deep Technology Advisor

BOCA RATON, Fla., July 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Marc Bell Capital, a diversified family office, is pleased to announce Anu Bhardwaj as Entrepreneur-in-Residence & Deep Technology Advisor. Bhardwaj is the founder of SHEQ+, Krypto 4 Kids, Qrypto Queens, and Women INVESTING in Women DIGITAL (WIIW DIGITAL), the world's largest digital media platform focused on Women and Investing with a special focus on Blockchain. Prior to founding WIIW DIGITAL, Bhardwaj spearheaded the 2010-2013 U.S. Department of Commerce Private Equity/Venture Capital Certified Trade Missions to the Nordics and Middle East, representing over $175 billion USD private-equity and venture-capital interests in collaboration with the International Trade Administration, the U.S. Embassies in Sweden, Denmark, Norway, Finland, the Royal Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and the Sultanate of Oman.

"Anu is a brilliant individual who brings to the table a vast global network and a broad range of experience spanning various industries, including the ever-increasing deep tech. arena," said Marc Bell. "She has worked with many top-tier institutional investors, global private equity players, and venture capitalists. Combined with her dedication to international business development, women in private equity, women in philanthropy, high-growth women entrepreneurs, crowd-funding, deep tech., and cryptocurrency initiatives focused on women, Anu is a great complement to our organization and will provide valuable strategic advice to further grow our organization and advance our combined goal of furthering women empowerment throughout the world."

