Marc Byers, Former General Manager of Motown Records Joins Technology Company, AMP Global, As Strategic Advisor
Apr 08, 2021, 11:00 ET
LOS ANGELES, April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Founded by Derrick N. Ashong, AMP Global Technologies, the company behind the Take Back the Mic (TBTM) app, and The Mic: Africa, the first interactive TV format born on the continent, welcomes former Motown General Manager Marc Byers as a strategic advisor focusing on innovation and business development.
Marc Byers is a seasoned connector and veteran problem solver in the entertainment industry with over two decades of experience solidifying deals, connecting individuals to create hit records, cultivating superstar talent, and identifying opportunities many had overlooked. Marc's experience as a Motown General Manager and industry executive cultivated him a reputation for making influential moves in the industry. As an active advisor to AMP Global, Marc Byers will be responsible for identifying, and creating innovative partnerships in both Hollywood and emerging markets.
"We couldn't be more excited to welcome Marc Byers to the AMP Global team and have him share his deep insight, creativity and conviction with us," said Founder & CEO Derrick Ashong. "Marc Byers brings a unique prowess in understanding youth audiences, trends and culture. His joining the team will help AMP Global grow our connections to world-class creatives, and culturally relevant content, fulfilling our mission of turning culture into currency, by amplifying and rewarding youth audiences."
"I am honored to join the AMP Global team where I can lend my relationships and innovation toward new opportunities in the US and beyond," remarked Marc Byers. "This is a movement, and Africa is rich with talent and growth for the future of entertainment and technology. TBTM wants to build that bridge for global creative communities. We plan to stay forward-thinking in terms of how entertainment, technology, content and innovation shift the paradigm to power youth audiences across the globe."
About AMP Global
AMP Global is revolutionizing the Telecom and Media industries by empowering fans to earn mobile data for discovering and amplifying great content. Its Take Back the Mic (TBTM) app is the premiere interactive rewards platform for the fastest-growing media segment on earth — youth in emerging markets. Watch all 5 episodes of "The Mic: Africa" Season 1 and download the Take Back the Mic app at www.takebackthemic.com.
