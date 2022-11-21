MARC DIZARD NAMED CHIEF INVESTMENT STRATEGIST OF PNC ASSET MANAGEMENT GROUP

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PNC Asset Management Group (AMG) has named Marc Dizard as its chief investment strategist. Dizard, who brings more than 15 years of experience to the Investment Office role, will oversee and drive the investment strategy and investment process vision for PNC AMG.

Marc Dizard

Dizard most recently served as regional investment manager for PNC Private Bank's Midwest region, where he played a critical role in driving business growth, expanding client relationships and working with the Investment Office to tailor solutions to meet client needs. During his tenure with PNC Private Bank, Dizard held the roles of investment advisor and investment director for the Southern Ohio market.

"Markets are dynamic, and the asset management industry is moving at warp speed," said Amanda Agati, chief investment officer for PNC AMG. "Marc is an exceptional investment manager and strategist whose deep knowledge and experience will help ensure the AMG Investment Office is well-prepared and well-positioned for this ever-changing environment."

Prior to joining PNC, Dizard led the execution and implementation of investment strategies at two separate registered investment advisory firms in the Cincinnati-area. His financial services experience includes a wide range of investment responsibilities in the areas of advisory, trading, compliance and research.

"I am honored and excited to join the AMG Investment Office as chief investment strategist," said Dizard. "My passion lies in helping investors navigate financial markets through sound investment strategy. Bringing my experience to the chief investment strategist role affords me the opportunity to move the PNC AMG Investment Office forward while making an impact for all of our clients, utilizing my skills and insights to navigate through the challenges and opportunities brought by each market cycle."

Dizard is a graduate of Ohio State University. He holds Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) and Certified Financial Planner designations.

PNC Asset Management Group, a member of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc., is a relationship-based provider of investment, planning, banking and fiduciary services to wealthy individuals and institutions through the proactive delivery of value-add ideas and solutions. The Asset Management Group offers personal asset management for high and ultra-high net worth individuals and families and institutional asset management services to corporations, healthcare systems, insurance companies, unions, municipalities and nonprofits. For more information about PNC Asset Management Group, visit www.pnc.com.

