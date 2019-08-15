Marc Fisher LTD Taps Supermodel Chanel Iman as Face of Fall 2019 Footwear Campaign

NEW YORK, Aug. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Marc Fisher LTD is pleased to announce supermodel Chanel Iman as the face of its advertising campaign for Fall 2019. Chanel Iman joins a roster of fashion industry heavy-hitters such as Karlie Kloss and Martha Hunt who have appeared in past campaigns for the footwear brand.

Marc Fisher LTD x Chanel Iman FW19 Campaign Video Chanel Iman wears the Alva bootie.

Founder and CEO Marc Fisher says, "We are excited to launch our Fall 2019 with one of the world's most recognizable models, Chanel Iman. As a footwear brand that influencers love to wear, we feel Chanel Iman's energy and style perfectly encapsulate the Marc Fisher LTD ethos and aesthetic."

Marc Fisher LTD footwear continues to capture attention for its buzzworthy, model-off-duty style and its casual luxe take on trends.

The brand's "Step and Repeat" campaign showcases the 7 must-have essentials to wear on repeat for Fall 2019. Key styles for the season include trends such as moto-combat boots (Dream; $229), snake print (Alva; $219), hiker boots (Izzie; $249), and embossed croc (Haze; $369) among others.

Shanya Perera, VP of Marketing and PR of Marc Fisher LTD says, "Our Fall 2019 campaign celebrates the art of the wardrobe mix. Our curated collection of shoes focuses on the key trends and silhouettes of the season for the Marc Fisher LTD customer to style on rotation all season long. As an influencer brand, we think Chanel Iman is the ultimate face for the campaign for fall."

In September, the brand will introduce a Step and Repeat influencer-driven campaign, featuring Instagram style insiders wearing Marc Fisher LTD in their daily lives and styling their own looks around the shoes in their own ways.

The Fall 2019 Marc Fisher LTD advertising campaign will launch August 15th on marcfisherfootwear.com and will appear in both stills and video, cross-channel, on digital and social media advertising, as well as out of home, including a takeover on the New York City subway 7 train during the fall season.

The Fall 2019 collection will debut on August 15th and retails from $140-$369 on marcfisherfootwear.com as well as retailers such as Nordstrom, Bloomingdale's, Neiman Marcus, Anthropologie, and Zappos, among others.

ABOUT MARC FISHER LTD

Established in 2005, Marc Fisher LTD is a favorite of street style influencers across the globe, exuding buzzworthy, effortlessly cool style. With a focus on coveted silhouettes and understated trends, Marc Fisher LTD is a curated collection of casual luxe wardrobe staples crafted with quality materials and attention to detail. From boots, booties and flats to sneakers, sandals and espadrilles, Marc Fisher LTD is designed for real women with personal style.

