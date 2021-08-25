Marc Gravely, Texas Construction Lawyer & Author, Tapped for MENSA Annual Gathering Keynote

, Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Author Marc Gravely, high profile Texas legal commentator and national construction law firm head, is on calendar to address MENSA's World Gathering in Houston on August 26, 2021.

MENSA World Gathering participants, all with top 2% IQs, will hear Gravely's presentation Reframing America's Infrastructure, based on his upcoming eponymous book focusing on:

Infrastructure as a common element of every successful country or civilization for 1000s of years.

America's quick-fix mentality that endangers lives and forces limits on economic growth.

The current U.S. tipping point where today's public decisions will have unprecedented and outsized effects on the country's future.

The controversial lawyer author's independent tell-it-like-it-is style frequently shocks audiences with stories of unconscionable infrastructure neglect and disrepair and the too-politicized root causes, while at the same time offering an inspiring blueprint for a remarkable future for a country at a crossroads.

"The MENSA audience is ideal for this information as the highly analytical members can use a big picture lens without getting caught up in the politics," said Marc Gravely, noting he hopes the 2000+ attendees will ignite a national conversation on the possibilities.

Attorney Gravely's MENSA appearance is the first of his national lecture tour paralleling the launch of his new book, Reframing America's Infrastructure – A Ruins to Renaissance Playbook.

MENSA: An international society with the membership qualification standardized testing results in the population's top 2%. The nonprofit's purpose is to conduct research in psychology and social science, identify and foster human intelligence for the benefit of humanity and serve as a means for stimulating intellectual and social contacts among its membership.

Marc Gravely: Founded and leads Gravely Attorneys and Counselors, a Texas-based law firm focused on high stakes construction defect claims for project owners, high rise building owners, school districts, and other owner-entities as well as bad faith insurance litigation.

Sutton Hart Press: An award-winning non-fiction publisher of thought provoking information from high authority leaders. Recent bestsellers include Robert W. Kelley's The Memorandum, Jimmy Vallee's Giant Shifts, and Saints, Sinners & Heroes – Covert Ops in the Wars against the C-Suite Mafia by whistleblower expert Brian Mahany.

