marc jacobs beauty announces new 2019 campaign face, lila moss

"when i met lila grace for the first time in 2008, i was on a holiday in ibiza and went to formentera for the day to visit with her mom, kate moss, and other friends and family. at just 6 years old, lila's strong character, demeanor and great beauty was already very apparent.

the next time i saw lila was in august of 2011 at kate's wedding, her character was even more dynamic and her beauty even greater. this past july is the last time i saw lila when kate brought her to the set of our marc jacobs beauty campaign shoot with david sims. it was a bit surreal to have kate in the studio with lila as it brought back memories of the first time i met kate when she was 18 years old and cast to walk for the perry ellis spring/summer 1993 grunge collection.

kate and i became very close after the grunge collection and remain lifelong friends (much of which is very well documented!). when lila came to nyc to work with us in july to be the face of our latest beauty campaign, it felt a bit like an intersection of my personal and professional life coming full circle as we gathered in the studio with david sims, katie grand, guido palau, diane kendal and kate moss.

it is with great pride and a full heart that i share this first image from our shoot with the incredible lila grace in her first ever beauty campaign for marc jacobs beauty. lila's beauty, composure, patience and kindness made this project even more special than i could have imagined. with each look we photographed, she got into each character effortlessly and gracefully."

– marc jacobs

in the lead campaign image, lila wears fineliner ultra-skinny gel eye crayon in (grape)vine; one of five brand new, limited-edition colours debuting for spring 2019. fineliner is a smooth, waterproof eyeliner with a transformative gel formula which glides on precisely for flawless application, then sets in place for all-day wear - a liner so fine with the power to makes eyes appear so bold.

lila joins iconic women such as jessica lange, edie campbell, winona ryder, aya jones, kaia gerber and adwoa aboah, who have previously served as faces of the brand.

the marc jacobs beauty spring 2019 beauty collection will be available globally beginning february 2019 at sephora stores worldwide, sephora.com, select marc jacobs stores, marcjacobsbeauty.com, net-a-porter.com, neiman marcus, bergdorf goodman, harvey nichols, and harveynichols.com.

about marc jacobs beauty:

as with his fashion, marc's rule-breaking creativity is at the heart of his makeup vision. for marc, getting it right involves a little bit of wrong. he inspires you to push the boundaries and create your own style. so indulge in his exquisite textures, take liberties with his provocative shades, and play with his daring designs.

marc redefines beauty as imperfectly perfect. "i see beauty in many things and i am attracted to all sorts of imperfection, to style, to confidence or experimentation. it's unexpected and surprises you." inspiration stems from the spirit of "the girl" and her makeup ritual. "i think the idea of transforming into this person you want to be, is a lot of fun…it's the idea of a young woman enjoying creating her look, getting ready for her night out, or her night after her night out."

about kendo:

san francisco-based kendo (part of the lvmh group, the world's leading luxury products group) focuses on the development of global beauty brands. through original concepts, collaborations and acquisitions, kendo brings to market fresh, relevant and innovative brands. the kendo team blends product development, marketing and operations expertise to redefine the beauty landscape with brands including marc jacobs beauty, kat von d beauty, fenty beauty by rihanna and more. today, brands within the kendo portfolio are distributed in 35 countries.

