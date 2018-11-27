Marc Sullivan is Recognized as an NACD Governance Fellow

ATLANTA, Nov. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- EFM Restructuring Advisors, LLC today announced that the National Association of Corporate Directors (NACD) recently recognized Marc Sullivan as an NACD Governance Fellow. NACD Fellows, who earn NACD Fellowship—The Gold Standard Director Credential®— stand within the highest echelon of those committed to excellence in the boardroom.

As the highest standard of credentialing for directors and governance professionals, NACD Fellowship is a comprehensive and continuous program of study that empowers Fellows with the latest insights, intelligence, and leading boardroom practices—year after year.

"I am honored to join the distinguished and diverse group of individuals who make up the NACD Fellow community and who are committed to advancing the highest standards of boardroom excellence," said Marc Sullivan. "The resources, insights, and connections I've made through NACD Fellowship will be key assets to the companies I serve, as well as to my professional growth as a director."

Marc Sullivan is an experienced turnaround manager with a background in finance, strategy, management, and governance. Marc has played an integral role in restructuring companies both domestically and internationally. Marc Sullivan founded EFM Restructuring Advisors LLC (www.efmra.com) in 2012 after spending several years working as an investment banker in New York, with private equity firms in New York and South Africa, and hedge fund managers in New York, Chicago, and South Africa. Marc was most recently the Chief Restructuring Officer of a commercial printing company headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina. Prior to that Marc was the Acting CEO and Chief Restructuring Officer of a private equity backed civil engineering and construction company operating in five countries abroad. Marc holds an MBA from Harvard Business School and is a CFA charterholder.

"We are proud to announce that Marc Sullivan has joined NACD's credentialed directors and has taken the next step in the pursuit of boardroom excellence," said Peter Gleason, CEO of NACD. "Our fellows help advance the highest standards for those who serve in the boardroom, strengthening our businesses, and driving director professionalism. The impact of this program is unmatched and they should be commended for their ongoing commitment to their own professional development."

Representing hundreds of today's largest and most-diverse corporations in the world, NACD Fellows serve on boards of NASDAQ OMX- and NYSE-listed companies such as Baker Hughes Inc., Citigroup Inc., DuPont, Foot Locker Inc., IBM, Lockheed Martin Corp., Microsoft Corp., Nordstrom Inc., Pinnacle Entertainment, SpartanNash Co., UnitedHealth Group Inc., and more.

NACD Fellows provide a snapshot of the caliber of directors engaged in continuous learning with NACD—the recognized authority on leading boardroom practices that more than 17,000 directors rely on to lead with confidence.

To learn more about NACD Fellowship, visit NACDonline.org/Fellowship.

Media Contact:

Marc Sullivan

404.729.1792

205554@email4pr.com

SOURCE EFM Restructuring Advisors LLC

Related Links

http://www.efmra.com

