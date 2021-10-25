Marc Tropp of Eastern Union Secures $8,187,500 Loan for the Acquisition of Neighboring Retail Centers in Petersburg, VA

BETHESDA, Md., Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Eastern Union, one of the country's largest commercial real estate mortgage brokerages, has arranged a $8,187,500 loan for the new owner of South Crater Square and Pinehill Plaza in Petersburg, VA. The single-story retail centers, which total 192,510 rentable square feet in size, are situated opposite each other on South Crater Road.

Marc Tropp, a senior managing director with Eastern Union, arranged financing for the acquisition, which carried an overall price tag of $10,250,000.

The acquisition component of the loan -- equaling $7,687,500 -- represented a 75-percent loan-to-cost ratio. The bank, a traditional, balance sheet lender, provided an additional $500,000 loan toward tenant improvements and leasing commissions. This element of the loan was held back for future use once the properties have leased additional space.

Overall occupancy of the two assets equals 58.9 percent, with South Crater Square at an 83-percent rate and Pinehill Plaza at an occupancy level of 29 percent.

Retail properties with this relatively low occupancy level normally do not attract financing, according to Mr. Tropp. Lenders, he said, typically refrain from supporting retail projects with occupancy levels below 75 percent.

"To close this transaction, Eastern Union leveraged our strong working relationships with scores of lenders across the United States," said Mr. Tropp. "In addition, we successfully demonstrated the strength and experience of the borrower, a long-time client. That's how we were able to deliver financing for assets that might not normally appeal to lenders.

"It also isn't highly common for balance sheet lenders to invest in improvements," he said.

The interest rate on the full-recourse loan equaled 3.6 percent over a five-year term, with twelve months of interest-only payments.

The borrower was Carl Verstandig, president and CEO of America's Realty, which is based in Pikesville MD.

