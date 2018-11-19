MARCELL VON BERLIN Opens First US Store

To commemorate the milestone Marcell Von Berlin hosted a launch party Thursday evening, offering attendees a glimpse into what the US Flagship has to offer. LA's biggest fashion influencers including Malika Haqq , Troye Sivan , Pia Mia , Nicole Williams , Hrush Achemyan and B. Äkerlund , made their way to Melrose avenue for the celebration, dancing to a soundtrack curated by DJs Chantel Jeffries and Patrick Mason -- View event gallery .

Spread across almost 1,200 square feet the MARCELL VON BERLIN store reflects the progressive style of the designer. Like Marcell's looks, the store also bears his signature flair: by incorporating prestigious yet contrasting materials such as marble and leather, velvet and concrete optics, exciting effects have been created and make even more of a highlight thanks to clever lighting.

The LA store location embodies Marcell's passion for exceptional design and his love for Los Angeles:

"I feel a sincere connection with Los Angeles and it has always been my intention to expand to the US. Opening the first US brick and mortar location in one of LA's most iconic shopping districts is a dream come true for me."

Speakeasy Store Concept

The customers enter the store through a stylish corner entrance and find themselves in the SPÄTI by MARCELL VON BERLIN. By definition a SPÄTI is a small convenience store and an intrinsic element of Berlin's cityscape and nightlife. Pretty much exclusive to German´s capital, the one commonality they all share is their uniqueness, and maybe the typical grumpiness of its owners. With Berlin being deeply rooted in the brand's DNA, the SPÄTI by MARCELL VON BERLIN is the designer's interpretation of destination Berlin. The embodiment of the speakeasy concept brings a piece of Berlin to its sister town, Los Angeles - customers need to pass the SPÄTI in order to catch a glimpse of the high-end fashion store lying behind.

Behind the curtain

Behind a blue velvet curtain the designer presents his fall/winter 2018 collection as well as first pieces of his spring/summer 2019 collection, which reflect the progressive language of form and materials that MARCELL VON BERLIN is known for. The provocative and exclusive 'red lips' print of the currently launched capsule collection pays homage to all women, their strength, and their femininity in all shapes. The collections for men and women are created in the designer's own studio in Berlin and are only available in the label´s brick and mortar locations in Los Angeles, Frankfurt, and Berlin.

Ready-To-Wear Meets Haute Couture

The unmistakable street couture style is a mixture of athletic street style and classic new look, combining geometric cuts with feminine silhouettes. By using materials like velvet or paillettes, the extravagant and contemporary MARCELL VON BERLIN designs show how haute couture can be coupled with the urban charm of Berlin. Furthermore, MARCELL VON BERLIN signature elements are incorporated in his haute couture designs, like a branded elastic stretch band, which can be found on numerous pieces throughout all collections.

ABOUT MARCELL VON BERLIN

The creative and talented designer MARCELL VON BERLIN is the mind behind the label. After having graduated in fashion design at the renowned Parsons School in New York, and launching his career at Donna Karan and Michael Kors, he founded his own label in 2011. Since then, MARCELL VON BERLIN has made a name for himself both on the international fashion circuit as well as in the entertainment industry.

