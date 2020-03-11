March 11: Academy Of Nutrition And Dietetics Celebrates Registered Dietitian Nutritionist Day

CHICAGO, March 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- March is National Nutrition Month®, when the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics encourages people to make informed food choices and develop sound eating and physical activity habits. March also is when the Academy celebrates Registered Dietitian Nutritionist Day, honoring the contributions and expertise of all RDNs as the food and nutrition experts. This year, Registered Dietitian Nutritionist Day takes place March 11.

The theme of this year's National Nutrition Month® is Eat Right, Bite by Bite. As part of the celebration, the Academy's website is hosting resources to spread the message of good nutrition and the importance of an overall healthy lifestyle for people of all ages, genders and backgrounds. The public can also follow the celebration on the Academy's social media channels including Facebook and Twitter using #NationalNutritionMonth.

"Registered dietitian nutritionists can translate the science of nutrition into practical solutions for healthy living," says registered dietitian nutritionist Angel Planells, a national Academy Spokesperson in Seattle, Wash. "Registered dietitian nutritionists create individualized nutrition and physical activity plans to help clients meet their goals."

Registered dietitian nutritionists are based in hospitals, educational institutions, public health and long-term care facilities, health clinics, fitness centers, food management, food industry, research and private practice.

"We are an important part of the health care team. Many RDNs treat and help reduce chronic diseases by providing medical nutrition therapy, which includes reviewing a person's eating habits and lifestyle, assessing their nutritional status and creating a personalized nutrition treatment plan," Planells says.

"We encourage the public to ask their physicians to refer them to an RDN," he says. "Many insurance plans may cover preventive services that include nutrition counseling, but it's best to confirm with your insurance provider."

First celebrated in 2008, Registered Dietitian Nutritionist Day was created by the Academy to increase the awareness of RDNs as the indispensable providers of food and nutrition services. This occasion also serves to recognize nutrition and dietetics technicians, registered for their commitment to helping people enjoy healthy lives.

For individualized nutritional recommendations, the Academy recommends visiting a registered dietitian nutritionist. Locate an RDN using the Academy's online Find an Expert service.

Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics

Representing more than 100,000 credentialed nutrition and dietetics practitioners, the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics is the world's largest organization of food and nutrition professionals. The Academy is committed to improving the nation's health and advancing the profession of dietetics through research, education and advocacy. Visit the Academy at www.eatright.org.

SOURCE Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics

