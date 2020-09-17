March Capital's Wes Nichols Joins ActionIQ Board Of Directors

NEW YORK, Sept. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ActionIQ, the leading customer data platform (CDP), announced today that it has appointed Wes Nichols, Partner at the technology-focused venture firm March Capital, to its Board of Directors, adding to a stellar lineup of technology investors including Doug Leone of Sequoia Capital and Martin Casado of Andreessen Horowitz.

Nichols brings a depth of technology leadership experience to ActionIQ as an active investor and board advisor to public and private company CEOs. He currently serves on the board of several SaaS and digital marketing businesses such as Persado, Airship, TrueCar, Adverity, and Neustar Inc. He is also a Strategic Advisor to the leadership of Snap Inc.

"We are honored and excited to have Wes join us as our latest board member," said Tasso Argyros, CEO and Co-Founder, ActionIQ. "He has continuously proven himself as a dedicated thought leader in everything from 'Big Data' analytics to marketing technology and has always brought equal energy to his variety of roles as a mentor and guide to other business leaders."

A career software entrepreneur turned board director and investor, Nichols previously served as Neustar's Chief Strategy Officer, following Neustar's approximately $500 million acquisition of MarketShare, where he was co-founder and CEO. Neustar was then acquired for $2.9 billion by San Francisco-based Private Equity firm Golden Gate Capital; Wes then later joined the Board of Directors. Prior to that, Nichols was founder and CEO of Direct Partners, which was acquired by Omnicom Group in 2006. As a result, he became CEO of Omnicom's global digital business at TBWA, serving clients including Sony, Pfizer, Apple, and Nissan, among other major brand accounts.

In January 2020, ActionIQ raised a $32M series C round led by March Capital – with Nichols as a key participant – and backing from top investors including Sequoia Capital, Andreessen Horowitz, and FirstMark Capital, bringing the total capital raised by ActionIQ to $75M. ActionIQ is well-positioned to support its expanding client base and, with Nichols input, continue to build and support solutions that help large enterprise clients in the financial services, media, and consumer product goods sectors navigate the shifting business terrain.

"I'm honored and excited to be joining such a highly respected and dynamically forward-thinking firm as ActionIQ," said Nichols. "The incredible power of data is clear, yet most companies are burdened by legacy solutions attempting to unify and leverage that data. ActionIQ is the first at-scale enterprise CDP solution I've come across that can actually successfully leverage complex customer identities and experiences across all touchpoints. I'm encouraged by the quality of innovative companies that ActionIQ represents, ranging from The New York Times, Shopify, and The Hartford. I look forward to working closely with the leadership to scale their global go-to-market strategies across key data-driven industries."

Nichols graduated from Randolph-Macon College and The Johns Hopkins University, with degrees in Psychology and Business, respectively, and graduated from the President's Program in Leadership (PPL) at the Harvard Business School.

About ActionIQ

ActionIQ empowers the world's leading brands to win in today's experience economy by building deeper, more valuable relationships with their customers. Our real-time orchestration and intelligence hub, powered by the fastest and most scalable customer data platform, enables marketers to quickly turn disconnected customer data into personalized experiences, orchestrated across all channels in real-time. The New York Times, Pandora, Gap Inc., WW, and more, trust ActionIQ to differentiate their brands, drive lasting customer loyalty, and significantly improve business performance – achieving up to a 20% increase in revenue in just a few months. To learn more, visit actioniq.com.

Media Contact

Laura Goldberg

LBG Public Relations for ActionIQ

[email protected]

+1-347-683-1859

SOURCE ActionIQ

Related Links

www.actioniq.com

