March Of Dimes Announces 2021 March For Babies: A Mother Of A Movement™

ARLINGTON, Va., Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- March of Dimes, the leading nonprofit organization fighting for the health of all moms and babies, is pleased to announce March for Babies: A Mother of a Movement™, a virtual awareness and fundraising campaign kicking off now to address the ongoing maternal and health crisis by engaging the public to raise critical funds in support of life-saving research, programs and educational initiatives. As the country enters the second year of the COVID-19 pandemic, March for Babies is now much more than a walk to primarily end preventable preterm birth, but a rally cry to inspire and unite communities everywhere to achieve health equity for moms and babies alike.

"We've long said that in order to provide the best possible start for babies, we must take care of moms, too. A woman dies every 12 hours from pregnancy-related causes, and 1 in 10 babies is born too soon, which is why we're also fighting to end preventable maternal health risks and deaths which are particularly devastating to underserved families of color," said Stacey D. Stewart, President and CEO of March of Dimes. "The health of moms and babies are intertwined and we welcome everyone to join this movement for change that will help us achieve real, measurable improvements. We embrace anyone who wants to do more for moms and babies—and not just today, but every day."

The March of Dimes 2020 Report Card found that for the fifth year in a row, the U.S. preterm birth rate increased to 10.2 percent of births, earning the nation a "C-" grade. The statistics are worse for moms and babies of color—with the Report Card showing significant racial disparities that cut across maternal and infant health. Women of color are up to 50 percent more likely to give birth preterm and their children face up to a 130 percent higher infant death rate. Additionally, Black and American Indian/Alaskan Native women are up to three times more likely to die from pregnancy related complications compared to White women.

March for Babies will bring communities together virtually for a variety of team building activities and fundraising challenges. Together, participants will unite to honor motherhood, babies and families in addition to supporting the March of Dimes mission. Throughout the country, participants can donate individually or work as a team with their colleagues, family or friends to raise much-needed funds to make America a more equitable place and ensure that every mom and baby is healthy for generations to come.

"After more than 50 years as the largest fundraiser for March of Dimes and the nation's oldest charitable walk, we're excited to see March for Babies elevate mothers – who are at the center of our mission – and grow into an even bigger movement that unites and connects us to fight for families who need us the most," added Stewart.

Take the following steps today to support all moms and babies though March for Babies:

Sign up to be part of the movement

Sign up as a team captain, team member or individual. Take action to connect, fundraise and spread the word

Rally with millions of Americans in the collective effort to transform the health of all moms and babies. Continue to check back for updates at marchforbabies.org

Check out our latest PSA, "Seen", which shares moments of the collective experience of motherhood and urges viewers to take action on behalf of moms and babies. Our social media press kit also provides information on March for Babies to help rally public support. For more information on March for Babies, including how to sign up and start a team, download the March for Babies app or visit marchforbabies.org.

ABOUT MARCH OF DIMES

March of Dimes leads the fight for the health of all moms and babies. We support research, lead programs and provide education and advocacy so that every mom and baby can have the best possible start. Building on a successful 80-year legacy of impact and innovation, we're there for every family—those who had first-hand hardships, those celebrating their health and those just trying to start their families. For more information go to marchofdimes.org or nacersano.org, and visit shareyourstory.org for comfort and support. Find us on Facebook and follow us on Instagram and Twitter.

SOURCE March of Dimes Inc.

