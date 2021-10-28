March of Dimes Announces Series of Events to Advance the Health of Moms and Babies During Prematurity Awareness Month

ARLINGTON, Va., Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ahead of Prematurity Awareness Month in November, March of Dimes is announcing a series of activities to deepen our understanding of the maternal and infant health crisis, recommit to the actions and policy changes needed to improve their health and engage families to support the organization's critical work. Each day in the U.S., two babies die every hour and two women die from pregnancy complications, making the country among the most dangerous developed nations to give birth.

Beginning November 1, March of Dimes is rallying advocates to push Congress to pass its policy priorities in its year-end legislative package as part of the organization's #BlanketChange campaign. On November 13, the organization is celebrating military families with a virtual baby shower, providing more than 1,000 moms-to-be with free baby supplies, in addition to pregnancy and newborn health education and support services. Following the event sponsored by Philips, March of Dimes is hosting a week-long series of panel conversations to launch its 2021 Report Card, highlighting the latest data on the health of moms and babies and the actions policymakers can take to improve the health of our nation's families.

"November is an important month of action for March of Dimes as we release our Report Card, providing us with vital data and context on the state of maternal and infant health and prompting a closer look at the factors influencing their health, including the impact of the pandemic," said Stacey D. Stewart, President and CEO of March of Dimes. "I encourage everyone to join us throughout the month, including on Giving Tuesday, when we highlight the importance of supporters' generosity throughout the year."

March of Dimes Activities: ( President and CEO Stacey D. Stewart to participate in below events)

For more information on these events and activities, follow @marchofdimes on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

