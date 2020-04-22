March of Dimes Launches Free, 5-Week Online Education Series To Support All NICU Parents During COVID-19 Pandemic

ARLINGTON, Va., April 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- March of Dimes, the leading nonprofit fighting for the health of all moms and babies, today is launching the NICU Family Online Education Series – COVID-19. This five-week webinar series will share important information about having a newborn in a Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) during the COVID-19 pandemic, as families may be facing changes with how they can spend time with their baby. This series is available at no cost to all NICU families across the country and will cover important topics from a baby's development to preparing to go home, and even self-care for caregivers.

"Even before COVID-19, having a baby in the NICU was a frightening and unpredictable experience," said Stacey D. Stewart, President and CEO of March of Dimes. "With even more uncertainty and an ever-changing situation, March of Dimes is here to help moms and families through every stage of pregnancy and the NICU journey. That's why we're pleased to announce the launch of an online NICU education series, which will offer critical support to all NICU parents in this time of need."

The webinars will be offered twice a week, on Wednesdays at 6 p.m. EDT and again on Saturday at 3 p.m. EDT, April 29th through Saturday, May 30th. During each session, a March of Dimes NICU expert will cover topics featured in the core curriculum of the NICU Family Support® program to help families understand their important role alongside health care providers, build confidence to advocate for the best care for their baby and feel supported during a stressful time, while taking into account specific concerns given COVID-19. Families can learn more and register to participate at marchofdimes.org/NICUeducation.

"Babies in the NICU may have been born too small, too soon, or with a medical condition that requires intensive care," said Dr. Rahul Gupta, Chief Medical and Health Officer, Senior Vice President at March of Dimes. "By offering this critical information to NICU families virtually, we can provide NICU parents across the nation with the support they need during this public health emergency."

The NICU Family Online Education Series – COVID-19 is one of several resources that March of Dimes is providing for NICU families during this pandemic, including:

NICU Family Support® : March of Dimes' NICU Family Support program provides education and support to NICU parents in partner hospitals across the country. Programmatic services have transitioned to virtual platforms to provide important education and support, while maintaining social distancing protocols.

: March of Dimes' NICU Family Support program provides education and support to NICU parents in partner hospitals across the country. Programmatic services have transitioned to virtual platforms to provide important education and support, while maintaining social distancing protocols. My NICU Baby® App: The My NICU Baby App® provides COVID-19 information for families in the NICU with videos on infection control and parent self-care, how to support siblings and options to connect with other NICU families. Learn more at mynicubaby.org.

The My NICU Baby App® provides COVID-19 information for families in the NICU with videos on infection control and parent self-care, how to support siblings and options to connect with other NICU families. Learn more at mynicubaby.org. Share Your Story: NICU families can find a supportive online environment with trusted information and advice, helpful resources and caring people who want to connect. Visit marchofdimes.org/online-communities.

This work is part of March of Dimes' ongoing effort to address the urgent need for research, advocacy, education, resources and support to protect moms and babies from COVID-19 and the unknown future effects of the virus through the Mom and Baby COVID-19 Intervention and Support Fund. Learn more about the Fund at marchofdimes.org/COVID19Fund. For more information on how COVID-19 affects moms and babies, visit marchofdimes.org/COVID19.

