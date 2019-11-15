March of Dimes Launches New Initiatives to Raise Awareness of Maternal and Infant Health Crisis Ahead of World Prematurity Day

ARLINGTON, Va., Nov. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- To mark World Prematurity Day on November 17th, March of Dimes today launched the #ItsNotFine campaign to improve public awareness of the maternal and infant health crisis. The slogan, "It's not fine" challenges women to not accept the refrain, "You'll be fine" prenatal and postpartum. The multi-platform campaign promotes the #ItsNotFine message across digital, print, social media, and on television.

"I'm excited to unveil the #ItsNotFine campaign to bring attention to the worsening maternal and infant health crisis. The United States is one of the most dangerous developed nations for childbirth and #ItsNotFine," said Stacey D. Stewart, President and CEO of March of Dimes. "This multi-platform campaign seeks to empower women so that when someone says, 'You'll be fine' during pregnancy and postpartum, they know that March of Dimes is here to support them with programs, like Supportive Pregnancy Care, and through our advancements in research and ongoing advocacy efforts."

In concert with the #ItsNotFine campaign, March of Dimes announced the new Celebrity Advocate Council, which will amplify the organization's work on behalf of children and their families. The first advocates named to the Council are Ally Brooke (solo artist, Dancing with the Stars), Nick Lachey (America's Most Musical Family, 98 Degrees), Porsha Williams (Dish Nation, The Real Housewives of Atlanta), and Tatyana Ali (activist, The Fresh Prince of Bel Air). They'll be using their platforms to advocate on behalf of March of Dimes and the health of all moms and babies. By sharing their own personal experiences, they are helping create an environment of awareness and acceptance for others to tell their stories as well.

"We are thrilled Tatyana, Ally, Nick, and Porsha have joined March of Dimes to raise awareness about the maternal and infant health crisis in the United States. They, like thousands of other families each year who are impacted by pregnancy complications, understand the urgency of this crisis. It's not fine, but it can be. Our Advocates' voices will be indispensable as we fight for stronger research, programs, and education to ensure that all babies have the best possible start," continued Stewart.

BACKGROUND: Every 12 hours, a woman dies from complications related to pregnancy and more than 50,000 women annually experience life-threatening complications associated with pregnancy. More than 380,000 babies are born prematurely each year and two babies die each hour due to pregnancy complications.

March of Dimes launched the #ItsNotFine campaign with the Celebrity Advocate Council to improve public awareness of the maternal and infant health crisis. Actress and activist Tatyana Ali hosted the first three episodes of the new Unspoken Stories: A March of Dimes Podcast over the summer, shedding light on stories of pregnancy, parenthood, and loss that are too often left unshared. Born prematurely in San Antonio, Ally Brooke is highlighting the need for more research on prematurity to identify why it's happening and how to stop it. On Father's Day in 2019, Nick Lachey shared on Instagram through Unspoken Stories that his third child was born 10 weeks premature, spending the next six weeks in the NICU. In October 2019, March of Dimes hosted a rainbow lunch for Porsha Williams in Atlanta to celebrate the birth of her first daughter following a prior miscarriage.

