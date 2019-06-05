March of Dimes To Honor Olympian Allyson Felix At Get S.E.T. Los Angeles

"We're launching an event that celebrates great achievement in sports, entertainment and technology, brings the Los Angeles business community together in a new way, and, most importantly, raises awareness and funds to support the March of Dimes and the fight for healthy moms and babies," says Jeffrey Pollack, Co-Chair of Get S.E.T. Los Angeles and President of the XFL.

"It's shocking and disgraceful that America is now the most dangerous developed country in which to give birth," says Michael Roth, co-chair of the Get S.E.T. Los Angeles and Vice President Communications, AEG. "It does not have to be this way. Thanks to the incredible work done every single day by the March of Dimes and the wonderful support we are receiving from our event sponsors, we are sending a strong message that we all want to live in a world in which healthy moms and strong babies are a priority. I am particularly grateful that March of Dimes is working to see that day and funds raised at this event will go towards making that vision a reality."

In California, as in many other states, maternal and infant health disparities between the African American community and other communities are significant. The preterm birth rate for black women in the state is 44 percent higher than the rate among all other women and 55 percent higher than white women. Women of color are most at risk of facing pregnancy complications, and black women are more than three times as likely as white women to die from pregnancy-related causes. And many women don't know they are at risk.

"I am delighted to be an honoree and support March of Dimes and their important work for moms and babies," says Allyson Felix. "Being a knowledgeable, world-class athlete didn't protect me from the odds. I'd been doing everything right throughout my whole pregnancy, but still, when I was 32 weeks into my pregnancy, my blood pressure became way too high and the baby's heart rate was decelerating and I had to deliver via emergency C-section. Thankfully I had all the right resources, but I know not everyone does. March of Dimes supports moms through every stage of the pregnancy journey, even when everything doesn't go according to plan."

"I have been blessed with three healthy children," says Marcellus Wiley. "I am honored to be part of Get S.E.T. Los Angeles and help support March of Dimes as they lead the fight on all fronts – through advocacy, education, research and collaborative initiatives nationally, in the state and right here in Los Angeles -- to close the unacceptable health equity gaps that exist for moms and babies of color."

"March of Dimes is a great organization that has done so much over the years to improve the lives of babies and their mothers," says Kevin LeGrett President, West Division iHeartmedia. "I am thrilled to be an honoree and support their mission."

"Tackling the biggest health threats facing moms and babies is no easy task and will require everyone's help to disrupt the status quo and make change," says Don Olender, Executive Director of Innovate@UCLA. "I am proud to support March of Dimes and I am inspired to be one of the Get S.E.T. Los Angeles honorees."

Attendees of Get S.E.T. Los Angeles will get exclusive entrée to an exceptional evening on Thursday, June 27 at 6:00 p.m. at The NOVO, L.A. Live, 800 W Olympic Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90015. The event features unforgettable interactive displays and activations and intimate access to world-class entertainment. This is not your traditional fundraising gala! Tickets are only $250 each and are on sale at marchofdimes.org/getsetla.

About March of Dimes

March of Dimes leads the fight for the health of all moms and babies. We support research, lead programs and provide education and advocacy so that every family can have the best possible start. Building on a successful 80-year legacy of impact and innovation, we stand up for every mom and every baby. Visit marchofdimes.org or nacersano.org for more information. Visit shareyourstory.org for comfort and support. Find us on Facebook and follow us on Instagram and Twitter.

SOURCE March of Dimes

Related Links

http://www.marchofdimes.org

