Marchon Eyewear and Converse Sign Exclusive Global Licensing Agreement for Eyewear

New sun and optical collections designed under this new partnership will roll out globally beginning January 2021. Taking cues from the brand's legendary footwear, most notably the Chuck Taylor All Star and Pro Leather, eyewear styles will feature recognizable motifs and design elements such as the "All Star" patch and "Star Chevron" logo.

With a classic yet modern approach, the eyewear assortment addresses adults and teens with 16 sunglasses and 43 optical styles at compelling price points. Customers can expect to see a mix of classic and trend-right shapes with the brand's unique color palettes and design features that will be familiar to the avid Converse fan. The brand targets all genders and ages 12 – 35, but truly resonates around the world and across generations. Converse is the original brand of youth culture, with its rich 110 year heritage and the global adoption of its classic and accessible sneakers.

"Marchon is thrilled to partner with Converse, an iconic brand that has a longstanding position in the footwear and apparel industry," said Nicola Zotta, President and CEO of Marchon Eyewear. "We look forward to designing unique eyewear collections which will embody Converse's style and authenticity, while also being a part of the brand's growth and continued legacy."

"We are excited to announce our partnership with Marchon Eyewear," said Jon Tappan, VP/GM of Apparel & Accessories for Converse. "As we work to strengthen the Converse accessories business, we know that Marchon's expertise in the eyewear space will complement and enhance our efforts to create products that serve the needs of our consumer, while enabling their individual style."

The new eyewear line will be sold globally in select sun and optical retailers, as well as online at eyeconic.com.

About Marchon Eyewear

Marchon Eyewear, Inc. is one of the world's largest manufacturers and distributors of quality eyewear and sunwear. The company markets its products under prestigious brand names including: Airlock, Calvin Klein, Chloé, Columbia, Diane von Furstenberg, DKNY, Donna Karan, Dragon, Flexon, Karl Lagerfeld, Lacoste, Lanvin, Liu Jo, Longchamp, Marchon NYC, Marni, MCM, Nautica, Nike, Nine West, Pure, Salvatore Ferragamo, Skaga and Victoria Beckham. Marchon Eyewear distributes its products through a global network of subsidiaries and distributors, serving over 80,000 accounts in more than 100 countries. Marchon Eyewear is a VSP Global company, which is a doctor-governed organization focused on connecting its 88 million members to affordable, accessible, high quality eye care and eyewear. For more information, visit www.marchon.com and follow @marchoneyewear.

About Converse

Converse Inc., based in Boston, Massachusetts, is a wholly owned subsidiary of NIKE, Inc. Established in 1908, Converse is recognized as a brand of self-expression around the world and across cultures. The interpretation and adoption of its iconic sneakers, including the Chuck Taylor® All Star®, the One Star® and Jack Purcell® span decades. Follow @Converse and visit Converse.com for more information.

LINK TO DOWNLOAD BRAND IMAGE:

https://marchon.box.com/s/f4zl2llbp8lj956jylr8mgf92ytd69z1

IMAGE CREDIT: Courtesy of Converse

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Marchon Eyewear, Inc.

Kelly Petrone, Public Relations Specialist

[email protected]

+1-631-629-3801

Converse

Marianna Friedman, Global Media Relations

[email protected]

+1-917-226-4446

SOURCE Marchon Eyewear, Inc.