Marci Stanley joins BKM Sowan Horan as a Tax Senior Manager
Stanley brings career focus and momentum to the Texas-based accounting firm
Apr 09, 2019, 06:25 ET
ADDISON, Texas, April 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Marci Stanley has joined BKM Sown Horan, a nationally recognized firm headquartered in Dallas, Texas. Stanley brings more than 19 years of tax accounting experience with a focus on serving real estate companies, closely held businesses, and high net worth family office groups. She also has managed complex mergers and acquisitions, restructuring, and changes in accounting methods and periods for brand name clientele. Marci has worked in both national and regional firms.
"BKM Sowan Horan welcomes Marci to our managerial team knowing our clients will benefit from the professionalism and experience that she brings with her," stated Timothy Horan, Senior Partner.
Marci received her Master's in Professional Accounting and BBA from Oklahoma State University. She is a Certified Public Accountant in the State of Texas. Her professional credentials include affiliations with the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants and Texas Society of Certified Public Accountants. Marci gives back to her local community by volunteering in the Plano public schools and is active in her local church.
BKM Sowan Horan is a full-service CPA firm with deep expertise in audit, tax and consulting. The elite group of professionals provides the best in class service and personal commitment to clients. Our partners bring together decades of public accounting experience and proven expertise in a diverse range of industries including natural resources, real estate, hospitality, healthcare, professional services, and investment management. In addition to its Dallas headquarters, BKMSH has offices in Austin and Puerto Rico. For more, visit https://www.bkmsh.com.
For additional information, please contact:
Daniele Cunningham
Practice Growth Officer
BKM Sown Horan, LLP
214-533-5932
DCunningham@bkmsh.com
SOURCE BKM Sowan Horan
Share this article