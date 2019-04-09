Marci Stanley joins BKM Sowan Horan as a Tax Senior Manager

"BKM Sowan Horan welcomes Marci to our managerial team knowing our clients will benefit from the professionalism and experience that she brings with her," stated Timothy Horan, Senior Partner.

Marci received her Master's in Professional Accounting and BBA from Oklahoma State University. She is a Certified Public Accountant in the State of Texas. Her professional credentials include affiliations with the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants and Texas Society of Certified Public Accountants. Marci gives back to her local community by volunteering in the Plano public schools and is active in her local church.

BKM Sowan Horan is a full-service CPA firm with deep expertise in audit, tax and consulting. The elite group of professionals provides the best in class service and personal commitment to clients. Our partners bring together decades of public accounting experience and proven expertise in a diverse range of industries including natural resources, real estate, hospitality, healthcare, professional services, and investment management. In addition to its Dallas headquarters, BKMSH has offices in Austin and Puerto Rico. For more, visit https://www.bkmsh.com.

For additional information, please contact:

Daniele Cunningham

Practice Growth Officer

BKM Sown Horan, LLP

214-533-5932

DCunningham@bkmsh.com

SOURCE BKM Sowan Horan

Related Links

https://bkmsh.com

