Marcial Velez, CEO of Xperteks is Honored on Inaugural Channel Futures DE&I 101 List

NEW YORK, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Marcial Velez, CEO of Xperteks is among the honorees on the inaugural Channel Futures DE&I 101 list. The list recognizes individuals from a wide spectrum of multicultural backgrounds who are driving diversity, equity and inclusion in the technology channel through their words, actions and leadership.

Xperteks Xperteks

With a deep commitment to the diversity of its workforce and creating visibility surrounding the benefits of working with companies that reflect diversity, equity, and inclusion, Marcial is passionate about making DE&I a center piece of the company's overall strategy since founding Xperteks in 2001. As a certified Minority Business Enterprise in New York City and New York State, and MBE Supplier for the National Minority Development Council, Xperteks assists large and small corporations achieve their supplier diversity goals through its wide range of technology services.

"Technology changes constantly and being an agent of change to make a better world for all is more than just a noble cause, it's an ongoing mission" said Marcial Velez. "Together with the transformative leaders who have the courage to embrace DE&I practices, we can look forward to promoting innovation & inclusivity. Thank you, Channel Futures, for focusing on the people who are making a difference."

The Channel Futures DE&I 101 list was created to turn a spotlight on the dedicated and determined individuals working to eliminate discrimination in the industry. The need for DE&I has been acknowledged in the information and communications industries for many years.

"The publication of this list represents a milestone for the industry and channel in raising the visibility of individuals who are truly at the center of change in the industry," said Robert DeMarzo, vice president of content, Informa Tech Channels. "These individuals are propelling their organizations forward when it comes to innovation, business growth and customer/supplier connections. The Channel Futures team is proud of its role in bringing this list, spearheaded by Managing Editor Buffy Naylor, to market recognizing such a great group of individuals."

"It's been proven that a diverse workforce can make a company more innovative, productive and profitable," said Kelly Danziger, general manager, Informa Tech Channels. "Our industry is constantly evolving to keep pace with advances in information and communications technologies and the workplace structure. It's essential that the industry and the channel also evolve in step with the workplace demographics. Beyond making good business sense, it's the right thing to do."

About Xperteks®

Xperteks Computer Consultancy, Inc. is a Master Technology Services Provider founded in 2001 that provides various technology services in managed IT, network, cloud, windows virtual desktops and cybersecurity management solutions, including server management, technology procurement, and system integration. Xperteks is the ultimate source for any business to access teams of technology experts who will secure, implement, and manage the right technology to increase profitability and gain a significant competitive advantage in the marketplace.

Follow Xperteks®: Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Alana Veras

Xperteks® Computer Consultancy, Inc.

Website: https://www.xperteks.com

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 212-206-6262

SOURCE Xperteks