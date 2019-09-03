Marciano & MacAvoy, P.C. Is Volunteering at the 2019 Walk Like MADD Fundraiser

MADD was established in 1980 as a grass-roots organization whose mission is to support victims of drunk driving, prevent underage drinking, and implement research-based initiatives to stem the tide of drunk driving-related deaths.

Over the past three decades, MADD has grown from its humble beginnings to a significant non-profit charity that has touched the lives of families across the nation. Among its accomplishments include a 50% reduction in drunk driving-related fatalities, saving over 370,000 lives from drunk driving accidents, and supporting over 840,000 victims and their families. Click here if you would like to donate or see how you can be apart of the cause.

In 2013, Attorneys Kevin Marciano and Patrick MacAvoy represented the family of one of the victims of a fatal drunk driving accident that resulted in an $11.6 million settlement. They were able to secure $20,000 from the defendants to donate to MADD and its cause.

"Walk Like MADD" is the organization's flagship fundraiser for promoting awareness and financial support for its continued fight against drunk driving and drugged driving. It has raised more than $1.2 million in funds and garnered more than 5,000 participants across the country.

For more information about the "Walk Like MADD" event and how to register as a participant, please visit www.walklikemadd.org. To learn about the personal injury services offered by Marciano & MacAvoy, P.C., please visit www.marcianolegal.com.

SOURCE Marciano & MacAvoy, P.C.

Related Links

https://www.marcianolegal.com

