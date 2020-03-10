Marcio Pedroso new Member of Volvo Group Management

GÖTEBORG, Sweden., March 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Marcio Pedroso, born in 1968 in Brazil, has served as President Region the Americas (North and South America) at Volvo Financial Services since 2015. He has held a number of senior positions within Volvo Financial Services, in Brazil, Mexico and in the USA, since he joined the Volvo Group in 2001.

Marcio Pedroso will take up his new positions on March 16, 2020.

March 10, 2020

