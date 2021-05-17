Marco Dal Maso Creates Pride Ring in Partnership With Leading LGBTQ+ Organization, Matthew Shepard Foundation

The values and goals of The Matthew Shepard Foundation are closely aligned to the brand. Through the MARCO DAL MASO x The Matthew Shepard partnership, the shared mission is to empower individuals to find their voice and end hate crimes against those in the LGBT+ community.

"I'm deeply honored to be working with The Matthew Shephard Foundation. They are the foremost leader dedicated to ending hate crimes and are passionate about their cause," says the founder Marco Dal Maso. "Our hope, is that this partnership will make an impact in the great work they are doing and support a shared mission to end hate crimes."

Marco Dal Maso, drew inspiration from his collection, Acies, formed of parallel lines that represent individuality that is ultimately unified.

The special edition ring showcases the Rainbow Pride flag colors which have been individually hand-painted with enamel by Italian artisans and made with 100% recycled silver.

Retailing at $290.00, MARCO DAL MASO will donate 10% to The Matthew Shepard Foundation for each ring sold.

Available at: Holt Renfrew, Neiman Marcus, Borsheims, Hyde Park and online at www.MARCODALMASO.com.

ABOUT MARCO DAL MASO:

MARCO DAL MASO is an Italian jewelry company founded in Vicenza by Marco Dal Maso after he combined inspiration from his world travels and artisan skills he learned from working in the family-run jewelry business. Today, the brand creates innovative and refined collections for both men and women, all handcrafted in Italy. MARCO DAL MASO collections are available in renowned stores worldwide.

ABOUT MATHEW SHEPARD FOUNDATION:

After their son was killed, Judy and Dennis Shepard set out to ensure people recognize the role that hate plays in society, and to ask people to do all they can to erase that hate. They founded the Matthew Shepard Foundation on that principle, and the Foundation continues to create open dialogues with a diverse range of people in order to erase hate. Learn more: https://www.matthewshepard.org

