Marco Polo Platform Enables Berlin-Based East Value Research to Access US Investors

NEW YORK, Aug. 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Marco Polo Securities, the New York-based broker-dealer, is pleased to announce that Berlin-headquartered research boutique, East Value Research, is expanding its access to US investors via the Marco Polo regulatory platform.

Marco Polo has dozens of relationships with securities firms throughout Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Africa and the Americas, and enables clients to market their local capabilities and products to international investors. The solution, in turn, provides the investors with access to local exchange-listed securities as well as locally originated private placement and M&A investment opportunities.

Adrian Kowollik, Managing Partner at East Value Research, said, "We are looking forward to expanding our business opportunities in the United States. There are many promising smaller companies in the Emerging Europe region, which are seeking access to international investors. Joining the Marco Polo platform is an investment that allows us to approach investors from North America while ensuring US regulatory compliance."

"We are delighted to have East Value Research in our global network of brokers. Emerging Europe offers excellent opportunities for global investors and we are pleased to bridge these opportunities with the US investment community under our regulatory umbrella," said Steve Carlson, Chairman of Marco Polo Securities.

About East Value Research



East Value Research is a leading, management-owned research boutique with a focus on companies from Emerging Europe. Research products are directly distributed to more than 200 mutual and pension funds, family offices and independent asset managers from Central and Eastern Europe, the German-speaking region, Scandinavia, France and UK. In addition, reports are published on platforms such as Thomson Reuters, Capital IQ, Factset, Researchpool.com, Rsrchxchange.com, ERI-C.com, Visiblealpha.com, PAP and ISBNews, thus ensuring that they are available to institutions from around the world. By organizing roadshows and conferences, East Value Research provides investors with direct access to corporate decision makers.

The team consists of professionals with long capital market experience in both Western Europe and the CEE region.

Further information on East Value Research is available at www.eastvalueresearch.com.

Contact East Value Research



Adrian Kowollik (Managing Partner)



Email: a.kowollik@eastvalueresearch.com



Phone: +49 30 20609082

About Marco Polo Securities Inc.



Marco Polo Securities Inc. is a US-registered broker-dealer offering global execution, regulatory and distribution capabilities. Marco Polo began as a pioneer in cross-border electronic trading infrastructure to enable global institutional flows. Today, Marco Polo Securities has a robust network of securities firms around the world and provides a wide range of regulatory and global distribution solutions for capital raising, trading, research, and wealth management. Marco Polo is a member of FINRA, NFA and SIPC.

Further information on Marco Polo Securities is available at www.mpsecurities.com.

Contact Marco Polo Securities Inc.



Business Development



+1 347 745 6448



clientservices@mpsecurities.com

