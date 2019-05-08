Marco Polo, the Video Communications App, Releases New Data About What Matters Most to Moms This Mother's Day

PALO ALTO, Calif., May 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Marco Polo , the video communications app used by millions, has released results from a new survey exploring relationships between mothers and their children. The survey reveals that moms believe Mother's Day is not fundamentally about the gift (although a gift is nice) – what they really want is to feel close to their children and stay connected all year long, not just on their namesake holiday.

The survey, conducted in March 2019, found:

"Spending quality time" and "staying up-to-date" in their children's lives are Very Important factors in making moms feel close to their children.

Only 24% of moms feel that receiving a gift on special occasions and holidays makes them feel close to their children.

Over 70% of moms answered that "staying in touch" is Very Important to making them feel close to children.

Talking every day is the top way for moms to feel close to their children; moms definitely prefer talking to their children over receiving a text or email.

About Marco Polo:

Marco Polo is a popular video communication app that makes being a part of anyone's day effortless, even when life gets busy. Each day Marco Polo helps millions of people around the world feel close and rediscover the blessings of authentic relationships.

Communication over Marco Polo is personal and genuine. You can see each other's facial expressions and hear each other's tone of voice. Because Marco Polo is turn-based, you get the same spontaneous face-to-face connection that you do when you're talking live, without having to schedule anything. And unlike social media, Marco Polo creates an authentic back-and-forth conversation – you're not just posting a highlight reel. To learn more visit: www.marcopolo.me

Survey Methodology:

This survey was conducted by Poll Fish in March 2019 with 250 mothers and grandmothers based across the United States.

