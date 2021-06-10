Marcolin And GUESS Renew Early Their Eyewear Licensing Agreement Until 2030

Fabrizio Curci, Marcolin CEO & General Manager, commented: "We are really thrilled about this renewal, as it underlines the importance and value of the collaboration with a group like GUESS, one of the most recognized lifestyle brands worldwide. It is a solid and long-lasting partnership with GUESS, with whom we share the constant search to create collections that are always contemporary and highly iconic. We are honoured to continue this collaboration which also represents an important step forward in Marcolin's strategy."

Paul Marciano, Co-Founder of GUESS?, added: "We are excited to continue our partnership with Marcolin as an important extension of the GUESS family. With their continued focus on the GUESS Brand as a leader in optical and sun, we look forward to great success and collaboration in the future".

About Marcolin:

Marcolin is a worldwide leading company in the eyewear industry founded in 1961 in the heart of the Veneto district. It stands out for the unique ability to combine craftsmanship with advanced technologies through the constant pursuit of excellence and continuous innovation. The portfolio includes the house brands Web, Marcolin and Viva and the licensed brands Tom Ford, Guess, adidas Sport, adidas Originals, Bally, Moncler, Max Mara, Sportmax, Ermenegildo Zegna, Longines, OMEGA, GCDS, Barton Perreira, Tod's, Emilio Pucci, BMW, Swarovski, Dsquared2, MAX&Co., Diesel, Covergirl, Kenneth Cole, Timberland, GANT, Harley-Davidson, Marciano, Skechers and Candie's. Through its own direct network and global partners, Marcolin distributes its products in more than 125 countries.

About GUESS?, Inc.

Established in 1981, GUESS began as a jeans company and has since successfully grown into a global lifestyle brand. Guess?, Inc. designs, markets, distributes and licenses a lifestyle collection of contemporary apparel, denim, handbags, watches, eyewear, footwear and other related consumer products. Guess? products are distributed through branded Guess? stores as well as better department and specialty stores around the world. As of October 31, 2020, the Company directly operated 1,068 retail stores in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The Company's partners and distributors operated 536 additional retail stores worldwide. As of October 31, 2020, the Company and its partners and distributors operated in approximately 100 countries worldwide. For more information about the Company, please visit www.guess.com

