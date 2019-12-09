Marcolin Group Enters A Partnership With Positive Luxury By Sponsoring The Inaugural Positive Luxury Awards 2020

LONGARONE, Italy, Dec. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Marcolin Group, a worldwide leading company in the eyewear industry, is pleased to announce its partnership with Positive Luxury for their first edition of the Positive Luxury Awards. The ceremony is taking place in London on the 25th of February 2020 and the Group will present the Innovation of the Year Award. Founded in 2011, Positive Luxury is an award-winning sustainability platform that connects luxury brands with people working towards a better future through the unique Butterfly Mark, a symbol of trust earned by brands that have adopted sustainability as a key business principle.

The Positive Luxury Awards 2020 is a global celebration of sustainability and innovation within the luxury industry, featuring a variety of categories recognising companies or individuals affecting positive change in businesses and the global community.

Marcolin Group will sponsor the Innovation of the Year Award which identifies true innovators taking an entirely new approach to their service, product, technology or business model, improving their social or environmental performance while also offering large scale improvements internally and externally.

The evening's winners will be selected by a special jury consisting of 12 global business leaders, including American-British model and activist, Arizona Muse, United Nations officer, Simone Cipriani, author of The New Green Consumer Guide, Julia Hailes, business writer and advisor, John Elkington, author and British Fashion Council's Advisory Board member, Frances Corner, model, actress and activist, Amber Valletta, Parsons School of Design Dean of Fashion, Burak Cakmak, communications consultant and writer, Emma Young, journalist and author, Isabelle Lefort, Business for Social Responsibility Managing Director, Elisa Niemtzow, and Imagine Co-founder and International Chamber of Commerce Chair, Paul Polman.

Massimo Renon, Marcolin Group CEO, affirmed: "Marcolin Group is the first international eyewear company collaborating with Positive Luxury. We will demonstrate to our partners and consumers that we are tracing a new path in the sustainability. Our relentless pursuit of innovation and experimentation has led Marcolin Group to become the first sponsor for The Positive Luxury Innovation of the Year Award".

Diana Verde Nieto, Co-Founder and CEO of Positive Luxury, stated: "Marcolin Group's commitment to craftsmanship and quality has helped them build an unparalleled reputation in the eyewear industry. We are proud to work with them and have their support for the Positive Luxury Awards 2020, more specifically, the Innovation of the Year Award".

About Marcolin Group

Marcolin Group, among the worldwide leading companies in the eyewear industry, stands out for the pursuit of excellence, continuous innovation and a unique ability to faithfully combine design and Italian craftsmanship with the core values of each brand.

The brand portfolio includes: Tom Ford, Bally, Moncler, Sportmax, Ermenegildo Zegna, Longines, OMEGA, Victoria's Secret, Victoria's Secret PINK, Roberto Cavalli, Atelier Swarovski, Barton Perreira, Tod's, Emilio Pucci, Swarovski, Dsquared2, Guess, Diesel, Just Cavalli, Covergirl, Kenneth Cole, Timberland, Gant, Harley-Davidson, Marciano, Catherine Deneuve, Skechers, Candie's, Rampage, Viva, Marcolin and Web. In 2018, the company sold about 14.6 million eyeglasses.

www.marcolin.com

About Positive Luxury

Positive Luxury is an award-winning sustainability platform that connects luxury brands and people who care about the future through the unique Butterfly Mark. This Mark is a symbol of trust earned by brands that have adopted sustainability as a business strategy. It promotes transparency and enables consumers to make informed purchasing decisions. Positive Luxury works with brands from across fashion, beauty, homewares, accessories, drinks and travel.

