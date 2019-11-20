MarCom Gold Award for Excellence in Marketing presented to Preferred Employers Insurance

"We are both proud and humbled by this recognition," says David Silva , Creative Marketing Director at Preferred Employers Insurance. "Our success can be attributed to our authenticity – the content we create for our customers is real, meaningful, and truly defines how we do business."

Marc J. Beaulieu, Senior Vice President of Distribution, Marketing and Sales at Preferred Employers Insurance adds, "We are so pleased with David and his team's ability to take complex insurance and medical industry terms and communicate them to our customers in an innovative and clear manner. Feedback from customers about Preferred's 'Human Touch' Campaign has been very positive."

About MarCom - MarCom is administered by the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals (AMCP). MarCom is one of the largest, most-respected creative competitions in the world. Each year about 6,000 print and digital entries are submitted from dozens of countries. The international organization, founded in 1995, consists of several thousand marketing, communication, advertising, public relations, digital and web professionals. AMCP administers recognition programs, provides judges, and rewards outstanding achievement and service to the community.

About Preferred Employers Insurance, a Berkley company – Preferred Employers Insurance was founded in San Diego, California in 1998. The company is known for serving its brokers and policyholders with the best combination of price, workplace risk management and medical provider services available in the Golden State. Preferred Employers Insurance, a Berkley Company, is rated A+ (Superior) by A. M. Best Company, the global rating agency of insurer financial strength and creditworthiness.

Products and services are provided by one or more insurance company subsidiaries of W. R. Berkley Corporation. Not all products and services are available in every jurisdiction, and the precise coverage afforded by any insurer is subject to the actual terms and conditions of the policies as issued.

