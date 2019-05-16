Marconi launches its Mainnet platform for building and scaling complex networks

SAN FRANCISCO, May 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Marconi , creators of the first networking and blockchain protocol using programmable packets, today announced its Mainnet launch. The multi-cloud application platform provides an easy way to build and secure distributed networks and networking applications on any environment in any region using a software-based platform that runs on cost-effective commodity hardware.

Networks using Marconi can take advantage of the native developer platform to easily launch networking services, such as blockchain network security, multi-cloud and hybrid-cloud connectivity, more advanced firewalls and deep packet inspection. In addition, rather than relying on additional hardware or software to protect networks, Marconi's Mainnet comes with security built in through low-level mutating encryption schemes that secure all connections between every network node.

To help realize its expanded vision, Marconi also today announced that preeminent cryptographer and co-inventor of public key encryption, Dr. Whitfield Diffie, has joined ts technical advisory board.

"It is encouraging that Marconi is working to add a new layer of security and privacy to the blockchain and Internet ecosystem into its mission," said Diffie.

The Marconi team, which previously built and scaled networks for many of the world's largest technology companies like Google, Microsoft and Intel, recognized first hand how inefficient current network-management applications were and wanted to build a solution that helps businesses of all sizes manage infrastructure. Currently, infrastructure teams at most organizations rely on expensive, inflexible hardware-based appliances to secure, manage and scale their networks. However, Marconi's Mainnet gives greater functionality and agility through a software-based networking platform for corporate or distributed networks that don't require proprietary hardware or software.

"When building and scaling data centers and networks for thousands of devices at Google, we often needed thousands of networking appliances just to support the devices. Each network appliance had to be a specialized piece of hardware that was not only expensive, but difficult to update and manage" said Jong Kim, chief architect for Marconi. "With the Marconi Protocol, you don't need deep networking expertise or specialized hardware to set up a robust and flexible network, and you surely won't need to buy new hardware when you want added functionality.

Marconi's Mainnet today comes with many applications that are documented and work out of the box, including:

multi-cloud deployments that enable network administrators to leverage unique features, regions and pricing of different cloud providers;

firewalls for securing traffic on a blockchain network from suspicious activity

secure gateways to preserve the anonymity of online activity whether that's crypto transactions and staking or even just basic internet browsing

For more information, visit Marconi.org which includes details about the product, quick start guides, sample code and additional developer resources.

