Marcos Lara announces signing with Mon Ethos Pro according to David Whitaker
May 04, 2019, 16:44 ET
BOSTON, May 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mon Ethos Pro President David Whitaker announces the recent signing of Marcos Lara following his recent competition at the Arnold Classic in March. Lara, a member of the United States Marine Corp, currently has his sights set on his next competition in Northern California this summer, and is already preparing for the big event.
"Lara is a fine example of how the United States Armed Forces prepares young men to harness their true potential towards greatness. He dedication not only to his country and his service, but to his own personal development, is totally to be commended," says Whitaker.
Hailing from San Bernadino, Lara spends about six or seven days a week in the gym, on top of his work with the Marines as a Telecommunications Professional. Mon Ethos Pro is an athlete and talent consulting company that represents some of the top athletes competing in sport today.
Media & Agent Contact:
Mon Ethos Pro
Phone: 888-575-2664
Email: press@monethos.com
SOURCE Mon Ethos Pro
Share this article