Marco's Pizza Debuts Build-Your-Own Pizza Bowls for Low-Carb Pizza Lovers Who Crave Customization

As the market leader, Marco's became the first national pizza delivery brand to offer crustless pizza. The Marco's Pizza Bowl line allows consumers to enjoy its delicious pizza while following a higher-protein, lower-carb diet. The Build-Your-Own Pizza Bowl product joins its crustless pizza siblings, the Specialty Pizza Bowls , which come in three varieties: Deluxe, All Meat and Garden.

Marco's Build-Your-Own-Pizza Bowls is a different way for consumers to enjoy Marco's quality pizza, but without the crust. Marco's gives pizza lovers permission to eat pizza with a fork, allowing customers to pick and choose their own ingredient combinations.

"Our customers loved our Specialty Pizza Bowls and told us they now want to make their own creations," said Chief Marketing Officer Chris Tussing. "Whether it's our signature Old World Pepperoni®, freshly sliced Roma tomatoes, or our high-quality Italian sausage, we're providing a different, more customized way for pizza lovers and their families to experience our premium ingredients," said Tussing.

"Adapting to consumer trends is part of our DNA and this carb-cutting alternative proved to be a bold and refreshing move in our category, so we leaned in. No one can match our original sauce, signature cheese and high-quality toppings baked into a delicious, crustless pizza experience," said Senior Director of Culinary Innovation Andy Dismore.

To celebrate the launch of its Build-Your-Own-Pizza Bowls, Marco's unveils a new Pizza Bowl spot, which is slated to run on national cable TV starting this week.

