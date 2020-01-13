Marco's Pizza Hires 40-Year Pizza Veteran to Join Operations and Executive Team

TOLEDO, Ohio, Jan. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Marco's Franchising, LLC., one of the nation's fastest-growing pizza brands, announced Tim Brown as its Vice President, Chief of Operations. The announcement comes at an essential time as Marco's Pizza approaches 1,000 locations and ramps up international growth.

Brown, a Marco's Pizza Area Representative and Franchisee for more than a decade, will lead both franchise operations as well as company-managed operations. Brown began his career in the pizza industry 40 years ago as a delivery driver for Domino's, while attending The Ohio State University. He worked his way up the ranks at Domino's and ultimately became the Senior Vice President of Operations for its largest franchisee, overseeing stores in eight states and two foreign countries. He joined the Marco's Pizza brand in 2008 and now owns nine stores and serves as an Area Representative for Marco's Pizza in Alabama and Middle Tennessee.

"Tim will be a great addition to the Marco's Operations and Executive Leadership Teams," said Tony Libardi, President and COO of Marco's Pizza. "We're excited to add a person with his expertise, proven performance, and commitment to excellence. He knows how to deliver a five-star experience in his stores, and we look for him to help apply those best practices to the rest of the system."

As Chief of Operations, Brown will bring his need for speed to the rest of the brand while looking to make immediate improvements to penny profits and helping stores realize true cost savings. These efforts begin with building a team designed to work with franchisees and Area Representatives to provide training and enhancements to overall operations systemwide.

"I joined this brand years ago because I believed in the product and our culture of performance," said Brown. "As we approach 1,000 locations, it's essential we create a great experience for our guests and our employees, which starts with executing operational excellence always. The future is bright for Marco's Pizza and I'm thrilled to be joining the leadership team at such a pivotal time of growth."

Opening a new store every three and a half days on average, Marco's Pizza is committed to continued growth and increasing its presence internationally by late 2020. As America's Most-Loved and Most-Trusted pizza brand, Marco's has carved out a niche in the industry for authentic Italian quality pizza, known for its fresh dough made daily onsite, a proprietary cheese blend that is fresh, never-frozen, and a secret original pizza sauce recipe from its founder Pat Giammarco.

"Tim's deep understanding of our company history and culture, and his experience with Marco's Pizza gives him a unique and welcomed perspective. I worked with Tim back in his days with Domino's and again, here at Marco's. We are honored to have his experience and passionate personality added to our hard-working leadership team to help collectively drive our brand's stellar reputation forward," Steve Seyferth, Marco's Pizza SVP, Chief Experience Officer.

ABOUT MARCO'S PIZZA

Headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, Marco's Pizza is one of the fastest-growing pizza companies in the United States. Marco's was founded in 1978 by Italian-born Pasquale ("Pat") Giammarco and thrives by making authentic Italian quality pizza with fresh ingredients. The company has grown from its roots as a beloved Ohio brand to operate 900 plus stores in over 34 states with locations in Puerto Rico and the Bahamas. Most recently, Marco's Pizza was ranked No. 4 in Forbes "Best Franchises to Buy" 2019 Study/Medium Investment, and No. 39 on Entrepreneur's 2019 Franchise 500 ranking. Other recent accolades include ranking No. 2 on Entrepreneur's 2018 Top 200 Food and Restaurant Franchises in the pizza segment, and No. 8 on the Military Times Best: Franchises 2018 list.

