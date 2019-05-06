Marco's Pizza Hires Restaurant Industry Veteran to Bolster New Era of Franchise Growth

TOLEDO, Ohio, May 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Marco's Pizza , one of the nation's fastest-growing pizza brands, announced Jeffery Rager as Chief Financial Officer. The announcement comes at an essential time as Marco's Pizza ramps up development efforts to rapidly expand across the nation.

Rager will take up the essential responsibility of overseeing the financial strategy and capital planning for all Marco's Pizza's locations. Prior to joining Marco's Pizza, he spent the last 25 years in leading roles in financial management and in helping companies identify and execute profitable growth strategies. His deep restaurant and retail brand experience includes KFC, Mast Industries Inc., Ignite Restaurant Inc. and Granite City Food & Brewery. Now as Marco's Pizza grows to new heights, Rager will help improve the profitability, operational efficiency and financial performance of the brand. "The care and passion everyone in the Marco's Pizza family has towards one another and the business is amazing. Marco's Pizza has unlimited potential when it comes to growth," said Rager. "After 25 years of leading brands toward a path of financial productivity, I am confident that our team will be able to support the growth vision of Marco's Pizza."

Most recently, Rager spent the last four years as CFO of Granite City Food & Brewery. Rager partnered with the brand's CEO and COO to redefine operations metrics and coaching routines, resulting in dramatic increases in annual productivity. Rager also analyzed and identified opportunities with the microbrewery chain to reduce discounting, resulting in increased profitability.

"Jeffery's vast experience in creating financial strategies will make him an essential component in achieving our business and growth objectives," said Tony Libardi, President and COO of Marco's Pizza. "As an expert in long-term planning and management, Jeffery has an uncanny ability to roll out new ideas that financially support everyone from the executive level to local staff and franchisees. Jeffery offers the perspective and leadership we need as Marco's continues to expand its nationwide footprint."

As the only major national pizza chain founded by a native Italian, Marco's Pizza has carved out a niche in the industry for authentic Italian quality pizza, known for its fresh dough made daily onsite, a proprietary cheese blend that is fresh, never-frozen, and a secret original pizza sauce recipe from its founder Pat Giammarco.

ABOUT MARCO'S PIZZA

Headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, Marco's Pizza is one of the fastest-growing pizza companies in the United States. Marco's was founded in 1978 by Italian-born Pasquale ("Pat") Giammarco and thrives by making authentic Italian quality pizza with fresh ingredients. The company has grown from its roots as a beloved Ohio brand to operate 900 plus stores in over 35 states and in three countries. Most recently, Marco's Pizza was ranked No. 5 in Forbes "Best Franchises to Buy" 2018 Study/Medium Investment, and No. 25 on Entrepreneur's 2018 Franchise 500 ranking. Other recent accolades include ranking No. 2 on Entrepreneur's 2018 Top 200 Food and Restaurant Franchises in the pizza segment, and No. 8 on the Military Times Best: Franchises 2018 list.

