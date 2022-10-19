Marcus Institute of Integrative Health of Philadelphia, PA, to Hold "Whole Person Health: Advances in Integrative Nutrition" Live Virtual CME Conference

The Marcus Institute of Integrative Health announces their annual CME conference which will feature integrative nutritional approaches to advance outcomes and promote patient-centered care.

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Marcus Institute of Integrative Health at Thomas Jefferson University, located in Philadelphia, PA, announces their Advances in Integrative Nutrition annual CME conference, with an emphasis on "Whole Person Health." The event will feature evidence-based nutritional approaches to optimize clinical outcomes and promote preventative care. The live virtual conference will take place on November 10-11, 2022.

Course Director Daniel A. Monti, MD, says he is honored to again be hosting this innovative conference which offers healthcare professionals the opportunity to learn from Integrative Nutrition experts presenting on the latest research and practices.

"The demand for more comprehensive approaches to treating illness and improving wellness continues to increase," Dr. Monti explains. "Many patients expect their healthcare providers to incorporate holistic methods and dietary support in their care plans to help them heal, strengthen, and thrive."

Integrative nutrition is particularly beneficial for treating patients experiencing chronic conditions, wanting preventative care, or wishing to advance their physical fitness. Education in integrative nutrition also helps healthcare providers speak more fluently with the many patients exploring today's popular diet plans, allowing us to provide an evidence-based perspective and guide patients towards healthier choices.

The Marcus Institute of Integrative Health continues to set the international standard for patient-centered, evidence-based integrative care through expanding research, education, and the broad clinical care profile of Jefferson University's Integrative Medicine program.

The conference will take place on Thursday, November 10th and Friday, November 11th, 2022 from 8:15am - 4:30pm. Participants may attend the conference live on-campus or virtually, or view the recordings within 30 days of the event to earn CME credits. To register for the conference, please visit our website.

About Marcus Institute of Integrative Health: The Marcus Institute of Integrative Health is part of the historic Department of Integrative Medicine & Nutritional Sciences at Thomas Jefferson University's Sidney Kimmel Medical College. This is the first department of Integrative Medicine at a US medical school, and it offers a wide range of academic programs, research trials, and clinical programs of excellence at its two locations, in Philadelphia and Villanova. The Philadelphia office is located at 925 Chestnut Street, Suite 120, Philadelphia, PA 19107, and the Villanova office is located at 789 East Lancaster Avenue, Suite 110, Villanova, PA 19085. Learn more about the Marcus Institute of Integrative Health at www.jeffersonhealth.org/clinical-specialties/integrative-medicine.

